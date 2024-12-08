The Part Of Kiwis That You Should Stop Throwing Away

Kiwis are nowhere near the most popular fruit in the world. The little, neon-green fruit doesn't make the list for the top five, let alone the top 10 or top 20 when it comes to favorability, but that doesn't mean it should be written off so easily. Its distinct, sour flesh and prickly, rough skin can be off-putting for some, but those who embrace it find that the fruit is a versatile addition to both sweet and savory dishes. The nutritional benefits and unique flavor profile are also too good to ignore. Joining the growing list of fruits where the skin is just as edible as the flesh, kiwi skin is not only safe to eat but encouraged!

You may be thinking, "Eat kiwi skin? Won't that hurt?" The answer is yes, and no. Yes, you should be eating the skin of your kiwis! No, the skin will not hurt you. The skin of a kiwi is softer than you remember, more comparable to a peach than a pineapple, and has a slightly earthy flavor. As with any fruit or vegetable, you should gently wash it with warm water before consuming it to avoid any potentially harmful chemicals. Kiwis are filled with potassium, antioxidants, and a whole boatload of other nutrients, but did you know that consuming the kiwi peel along with the fruit increases the nutritional value by 30% to 50%?