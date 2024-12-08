The Part Of Kiwis That You Should Stop Throwing Away
Kiwis are nowhere near the most popular fruit in the world. The little, neon-green fruit doesn't make the list for the top five, let alone the top 10 or top 20 when it comes to favorability, but that doesn't mean it should be written off so easily. Its distinct, sour flesh and prickly, rough skin can be off-putting for some, but those who embrace it find that the fruit is a versatile addition to both sweet and savory dishes. The nutritional benefits and unique flavor profile are also too good to ignore. Joining the growing list of fruits where the skin is just as edible as the flesh, kiwi skin is not only safe to eat but encouraged!
You may be thinking, "Eat kiwi skin? Won't that hurt?" The answer is yes, and no. Yes, you should be eating the skin of your kiwis! No, the skin will not hurt you. The skin of a kiwi is softer than you remember, more comparable to a peach than a pineapple, and has a slightly earthy flavor. As with any fruit or vegetable, you should gently wash it with warm water before consuming it to avoid any potentially harmful chemicals. Kiwis are filled with potassium, antioxidants, and a whole boatload of other nutrients, but did you know that consuming the kiwi peel along with the fruit increases the nutritional value by 30% to 50%?
Eating kiwi skin can boost your health in surprising ways
The skin of a kiwi contains extremely high concentrations of antioxidants and flavonoids, which not only help fight dangerous infections such as E. coli and staphylococcus but also help fight diseases and heart attacks. The skin's high levels of insoluble fibers and vitamins such as E, C, potassium, and magnesium help prevent colon cancer and constipation, promote a healthy digestive system, and greatly benefit the immune system. Consuming the skin of a gold kiwifruit can even increase your vitamin C intake by about 32%. Kiwi skin is rich in folate, otherwise known as vitamin B9, which helps turn carbohydrates into the glucose that keeps your body going.
If the idea of consuming kiwi skins like french fries freaks you out too much, keep the peel attached to the fruit and slice the entire thing like an apple or simply rub off the fuzz. It's easy to conceal kiwi skin when you use it in fruit salads and smoothies, where you wouldn't pay close enough attention to detect the skin. Kiwis with the skin intact can also make a great addition to zesty salsa for grilled salmon or scooped up with tortilla chips. Use the whole fruit in a kiwi sorbet, no-bake cheesecake, or breakfast muffins. Sweet or savory, blended or whole, keeping that skin on your kiwis can add a little extra flavor and a whole lot of nutrients, proving that sometimes, the best part of the fruit is the one you've been ignoring.