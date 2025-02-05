How Much Juice Can You Get From A Single Orange?

Before juicing your orange, warm it up in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. This will give you significantly more OJ, since microwaving it will help loosen the parts of the fruit that contain the juice. Before cutting it, you can also roll the orange under the palm of your hand, while pressing down on a flat surface. This will break down the membranes further, helping the juice flow better. While you can certainly juice your oranges by hand, using a juicer or squeezer will be more effective. If you don't have either of those, you could use kitchen tongs as a DIY citrus squeezer.

An old-fashioned citrus juicer works great for oranges, and requires minimal storage space. Although a lot of the pulp and seeds can get trapped in the ribbed cone, you may still need to use a mesh strainer for a completely pulp- and seed-free OJ. A counter top press is also an effective juicer, and while it's a bit more of an investment, you can juice a lot of oranges in minimal time. It's perfect when larger quantities are needed. Of course, there's also the option of using an electric juicer. But unless your blender already has a juicing attachment, or you're making juice on the daily, a little elbow grease is really all that's required for a refreshing glass of OJ whenever the craving hits. And don't waste the peels — you could candy them, make marmalade, or even add citrus zest to coffee for a brighter cup to start the day.