Why Minced Broccoli Might Be More Nutritious, According To Science

The next time you go to whip up a dish that includes broccoli, don't stop once you've chopped it up. As it turns out, when raw broccoli is minced and left to sit for a period of time, it becomes even more nutritious. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural Food And Chemistry, the smaller raw broccoli is cut and the longer it sits before preparation, the more enhanced one of its cancer-protective compounds becomes. This powerhouse compound is called sulforaphane.

Sulforaphane is a phytochemical produced within broccoli and other members of the cruciferous veggie club, as well as within beans and grains. Sulforaphane is connected to the science behind why picky eaters usually don't like broccoli, but more notably in the fight against cancer, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses.

Researchers have discovered that, when raw broccoli is minced, certain enzymes come into contact with each other, activating the sulforaphane. The more raw broccoli is broken down into a minced state, the more these enzymes work, resulting in more sulforaphane being present. However, don't rush to cook or eat your minced broccoli. It needs to be exposed to the open air for at least 40 minutes or a maximum of 90 minutes to allow the enzymes to be released and sulforaphane to emerge. Once the wait is over, the protective properties of sulforaphane are present, meaning the broccoli is ready to be cooked or eaten raw.