The Science Behind Why Picky Eaters Usually Don't Like Broccoli

Broccoli, which shockingly ranks among America's favorite vegetables (Shocking to me, that is, since I can't imagine what it would be like for it not to taste nasty), isn't the only food to contain S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide. It's also present in other Brassica vegetables, including Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflower — which explains why we broccoli haters generally don't care for those veggies, either. They all react similarly with our saliva, meaning they taste bitter, rotten, or just plain gross.

So is this something you can grow out of? Judging from the similarity of parents' and children's saliva microbiomes, it seems our saliva doesn't change over time, but if you work at it, perhaps broccoli and other cruciferous veggies (as Brassicas are otherwise known) can become an acquired taste. This may be why more adults than children profess to enjoy such things. Of course, it doesn't work for everyone, and it's not just me — former POTUS George H. W. Bush has long been one of our nation's most famous broccoli haters. (He was more of a pork rinds and popcorn kind of guy during his presidency.)

Stop trying to make cauliflower something it's not by dressing up these types of vegetables in melted cheese or peanut butter sauce. Cooking them in some specific way also won't work for those of us whose saliva just won't play nice with S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide. Needless to say, pretending broccoli and cauliflower are "happy little trees" doesn't make them more palatable, either. My (admittedly biased) suggestion to anyone who is struggling to get another person — be it a child or a partner — to eat their broccoli or Brussels sprouts, is to just give it a rest. Nutritious though crucifers may be, there are other healthy vegetables that don't come with a side of taste bud torture.