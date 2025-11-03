George H.W. Bush's Favorite Crunchy Snack Saw Its Popularity Soar During His Presidency

George H.W. Bush occupies an oddly liminal place in presidential history. He served one term between the administrations of Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, two ultra-charismatic, paradigm-shifting politicians who defined the 1980s and the 1990s, respectively. Bush, by contrast, is remembered as a pragmatic yet somewhat uninspiring wonk whose foreign policy triumphs were outweighed by outrage over his reneging on a promise of "no new taxes." (He's also remembered as the father of George W. Bush, which is not necessarily a point in his favor for many people.) But before a recession (and an out-of-context photo that appeared to show him awestruck by a supermarket scanner) sank his favorability, Bush was popular enough that his favorite snack, pork rinds, enjoyed a major boost from his endorsement.

Although he was born and raised in the wealthy, WASP-y confines of Connecticut, Bush took to his adopted home state of Texas, including some favorite local snacks. An article documenting his presidential campaign in 1988 noted his love of pork rinds served with Tabasco sauce. Although there's some contention as to whether or not it was, in fact, his true favorite — others report that Bush more frequently reached for popcorn — there's no denying what a boon his endorsement was for the snack. Previously maligned as greasy and low-class, sales of pork rinds boomed, with a major supplier even selling a red, white, and blue bag labeled "The President's Favorite."