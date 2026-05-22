12 Last-Minute Father's Day Food Gifts From Amazon Under $50
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Father's Day will be here before we know it, meaning anyone who hasn't secured a gift for that special guy in their life has only so much time left. One reason some folks may have failed to collect a token of appreciation is that many dads out there tend to have one thing in common: They're hard to shop for. But just because Dad seems to have everything he needs already doesn't mean there aren't fantastic gift options that would put a smile on his face. Whether he's passionate about grilling up the best cuts of steak on summer afternoons or he enjoys an upscale snack on occasion, there are plenty of last minute food gifts he'd be delighted to receive.
The best part is you don't have to break the bank to show a father you care. Amazon has loads of deals on Father's Day gifts that cost less than $50, allowing you to shop from the comfort of your own home and have the present delivered right to your door. These 12 Father's Day gift ideas are a few examples of things that will bring Pop some joy on his big day. If you haven't already purchased something for him, there's never a better time than now.
Jerky variety pack
Unless your dad's a vegetarian, it's unlikely he'll thumb his nose at the gift of meat. This Meat Sticks Variety Pack from Jerky.com comes with 26 sticks of jerky featuring flavors like sriracha, cracked pepper turkey, honey ham, and teriyaki. Inside the jute gift bag are also some cheddar stick snacks so Dad has something creamy to round out the experience. Think of it as a goodie bag filled to the brim with umami. The variety pack has a 4.3-star rating from over 9,000 reviews, which helps justify the modest cost of $39.99 even further.
Gourmet sandwich cookies
If your father is better known for his sweet tooth than his carnivorous cravings, giving the gift of dessert might be more appropriate. But rather than picking up one of Pepperidge Farm's best Milano cookie flavors at the grocery store, go upscale and get dad a package of these Gourmet Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies. Dad gets a dozen chocolate-dipped cookies featuring flavors like nut crunch and cranberry, so you get to be his favorite child for at least a day. Choose between three different gift box designs for the presentation, with two priced at $27.95 and the modern-style black box costing $29.95.
Gourmet hot sauces
Spice things up for one of the most influential people in your life by getting Dad a Gourmet Hot Sauce Gift Set. Thoughtfully is selling a boxed set of 10 unique flavors of gourmet hot sauce which come to you in 0.7-ounce bottles. The heat levels range from the slightly tingly Jalapeno Lime to the fiery Pineapple Mango Ghost Pepper sauce. Dad can add his favorites to any dish he likes or you can cook up a pile of wings like Hot Ones and test his limits for $22.99.
Meat and cheese basket
A charcuterie board is a terrific snack when you're kicking back watching the game, and you can get Dad everything he needs for one with the Hickory Farms Farmhouse Meat and Cheese Food Gift Basket. The set includes a box of Golden Toasted Crackers, two 4-ounce savory summer sausages, two blocks of cheese (a sharp cheddar blend and a Mission Jack blend), and a zippy Belgian ale mustard that adds some pizzazz to every bite. There's even a few Strawberry Bon Bons sprinkled throughout the package. Being priced at just $24.99 and coming from a reputable brand like Hickory Farms, it's no surprise the gift basket has a favorable 4.4 rating from over 2,000 reviews.
Smoked salmon trio
If Dad is more of a seafood aficionado than a sausage guy, the SeaBear Smoked Salmon Trio might be more his style. The box will take Pop's palate on a tour of Alaska as it features three types of smoked salmon — pink, sockeye, and coho. Each pouch of salmon is vacuum sealed and shelf-stable until it's opened, so Dad can give it a taste test as soon as he opens the box. For $41.99, the man, the myth, the legend can relish the fish on a bagel with cream cheese or use the smoked salmon as a fancy pizza topping the next time a homemade pie is on the menu.
Dad's ice cream shovel, scoop, and cup
For fathers who can recite 17 Häagen-Dazs flavors in ranked order, starting from "could go for a scoop" to "the whole pint, please," this Ice Cream Bowl and Scoop Set will be right up their alley. It comes with a dedicated bowl, spoon (or "shovel" as it's adoringly referred to), and scoop for Dad's go-to dessert. There won't be any confusion about whose collection this is, as each piece clearly states that it's "Dad's." The $26.99 set comes with a colorful card that's perfect for sharing a few kind words about how much he means to you. Go the extra mile and show you truly care by getting the guy a beer to enjoy with his bowl of vanilla ice cream in his stylish new dish.
Variety pack of gourmet nuts
Dad can get regular nuts at Costco anytime he likes, but what he won't often find in a grocery store is gourmet mixed nuts packaged in a box that will also give him a chuckle. Man Crates' Daddy's Nut Snack Gourmet Mixed Nuts Gift Basket features six bags of premium snacks offering a variety of experiences for the palate. Honey cashews, pistachios, almonds, and pecans take center stage while the chili lime peanuts bring a little sweet heat to the mix and the salted peanuts offer up a classic taste of salty legumes that are perfect for eating by the handful. The price is right at $34.99 for 24 ounces of nuts, which is enough to ensure Dad is set on gourmet snacks for a while.
Grilling spice set
Fathers who consider themselves a Grill Master General can never have enough seasonings to enhance magnificently grilled meat. Thankfully, the Spice 'N Dulge Backyard Grill Spice Set includes 20 gourmet flavors for him to experiment with. These aren't your ordinary salt and pepper mixtures, either. Hula Dancin', Shawarma Style, Tropical Heat, and Smoky Maple Bacon serving are just a few examples of the bold flavors he'll enjoy. Every jar is marked with a sweet-to-heat scale, so Pop will know exactly what he's getting into before coating his favorite cuts. Not only will the $35.98 you spend make your Dad happy, but you'll get to enjoy the spices too at the next backyard cookout.
Oak whisky tumblers and whisky stones
Whether the hero in your life likes to occasionally sip on the most expensive bourbon money can buy or a more modest whiskey brand, having something stylish to drink it from can complete the overall experience. These Handcrafted Charred Wooden Glasses are a great option. Made from quality white oak, they're charred on the inside to accent the smoky notes bourbon is famous for. The set of two glasses also comes with stainless steel whiskey stones that will chill the beverage without diluting it. Each wooden glass comes engraved with a phrase that relates as much to the drink as it does to Dad: "Timeless Classic." They will only set you back $24.99, leaving you with enough cash in hand to pair his gift with a bottle of bourbon he'll enjoy.
Gourmet popcorn
If your father ever got curious about the dangerous TikTok popcorn hack and almost burned the house down, it might be a good idea to give him a different snacking option when it's time to catch the latest flick. This Movie Night Popcorn Set will allow Dad to make popcorn however he prefers by using any combination of five gourmet popcorn kernels (like Ruby Crunch and Poppin' Blue) with five unique seasoning blends (such as Fiery Hot Pepper and Creamy Chive). $21.95 also gets your guy six classic red and white popcorn bags to enjoy every puffy bite from. The DIY nature of this gift grants him the opportunity to get creative every time movie night comes around.
Gourmet chocolate-covered pretzel rods
Chocolate-covered pretzels are the ultimate marriage between salty and sweet, but this upgraded version takes the snack to an entirely new level. These Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rods aren't just dipped in luscious chocolate, they're also coated in various candy toppings like M&Ms, toffee bits, and colorful sprinkles; adding to the crunch factor and boosting the visual appeal. Each $24.97 jar contains eight chocolate-covered pretzels that make a terrific way to cap off a delicious meal.
Gourmet coffee sampler pack
It's easy to get into a coffee rut and forget how many exciting flavors of java are available. If that sounds like someone you know, this Gourmet Coffee Sampler Gift Box Set could be just the Father's Day present Dad needs to open his eyes to new possibilities for his morning ritual. Each set comes with four premium varieties of ground coffee, including Kenya. Sumatra, Ethiopian, and Rwanda. The company behind these aromatic blends, Cooper's Cask Coffee, uses grade 1 single-origin beans for its grounds, so you can rest assured your $38.95 for the set will deliver on flavor. Who knows, maybe one of those roasts will become your dad's go-to when he's looking to restock his daily perk.