Who Exactly Makes The Wings On Hot Ones?

What has made "Hot Ones," an interview show where a bald man from Chicago calmly asks questions while celebrities obliterate themselves on spicy chicken wings, such a sensation? As is so often the case, there are a few different reasons. There's the fact that host Sean Evans and his team do extensive research in order to ask celebrities questions they've never been asked before. ("How did you know about that?" is a common refrain.) There are countless iconic moments, from Jennifer Lawrence frantically asking, "What do you mean?" to Conan O'Brien completely taking over the show. And then, of course, there are the wings: ten of them, coated in increasingly hot sauces, building up to The Last Dab. But where do those wings come from? Not the sauces, but the wings themselves? According to "Hot Ones" executive supervising producer Dominique Burroughs, they order them from a number of locations in New York and Los Angeles. Usually, but not always, they will be ordered from a New York restaurant called Shorty's.

Shorty's, which Evans shouted out by name in the Elijah Wood episode of "Hot Ones," will sell you ten large, crispy, saucy wings for $14, and they are apparently very good indeed. Because they're dipped in batter before frying, the exterior is crisp and crunchy like fried chicken, which not only improves the taste but provides more room for the sauce to play. Since each wing on "Hot Ones" is coated in a different hot sauce, Burroughs orders them plain.