Review: Taco Bell Achieves The Impossible And Improves Its Mexican Pizza With Cantina Chicken

If you had 10 seconds to name as many Taco Bell menu items as you could, how many could you name? I managed to spit out eight, headlined by the obvious choices like tacos, burritos, nachos, and the always delicious Crunch Wrap Supreme. Shockingly, pizza wasn't a word that came to mind. It's understandable, because Taco Bell is hardly known for this Italian staple, but that doesn't mean everyone's favorite taco fast food joint can't put a spin on a pizza.

Beginning May 21, Taco Bell is remixing its Mexican Pizza with Cantina Chicken. The new, limited-time creation features slow-roasted Cantina Chicken, black beans, green chile sauce, a three-cheese blend, purple cabbage, and pico de gallo layered between crispy tortilla shells. Joining the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is the new Jalapeño Citrus Salsa. The sauce promises a sweet-and-spicy flavor profile from citrus, red jalapeños, and guajillo chiles, and will be served with the entire Cantina Chicken lineup for a limited time.

Taco Bell Rewards Members received early access beginning May 19 through the Taco Bell app, so I picked up the new pizza and sauce the day they dropped to find out if they're worth trying. Read on to see if this pizza lives up to the hype, or if you're better off sticking to more tried and true menu items.