Yes, Jalapeños Are Becoming Less Spicy – Here's Why

Growing up in the Southwest with relatives that worked Hatch chili farms, I was no stranger to delicious, burning peppers like jalapeños. Pickled, fried, grilled, or even turned into a spicy jalapeño Takis snack, I came to crave the heat, adding hot peppers to nearly every meal. Jalapeños are a tasty and versatile way to give recipes that extra kick, like adding heat to boring coleslaw, but spice seekers will be disappointed to learn that jalapeños have become less spicy.

This didn't happen naturally — these peppers have lost heat through meticulous research, planning, and breeding because of the lower heat level's popularity. Mexican food may be common in the U.S. now, with an astounding 1 in 10 restaurants serving this cuisine, but demand didn't start to take off until around the 1980s. This lead to higher demand for jalapeños, but growers discovered a problem: There was no reliable way to know how spicy any given crop would be. For home chefs, this might be a fun surprise. But for salsa manufacturers, it meant customers expecting a mild salsa could be unexpectedly blasted with heat. In the 1970s, researchers crossing virus-resistant bell peppers with jalapeños realized they had accidentally created a milder jalapeño. They continued refining its flavor, and in the early 1980s, what's known as the TAM jalapeño was born. Since most jalapeños grown are destined for processing and not fresh consumption, this milder TAM version began to dominate the market.