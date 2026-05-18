Order A Better McDonald's Burger With These 5 Tips

McDonald's is among the most successful restaurant chains in America, and it's unlikely that it reached those heights without the remarkable array of burgers on its menu. However, while we can argue all day about which McDonald's burger is truly the best of the best, the true key to getting the best meal possible at the juggernaut fast food chain is to add a key ingredient or two to one of these delicious burgers, massively upgrading the staple dish in the process.

That's right, while McDonald's burgers are usually quite by the books, there are a handful of ways to really maximize the uniqueness of your meal in one way or another. In most cases, these potential add-ons need to be bought separately and added to the burger after you get your order. However, McDonald's has also embraced the beauty of customization, allowing you to add a handful of ingredients to your burgers through the app, at the kiosk, or when ordering in person. Thus, whether it's a well-known fixture on McDonald's fan-made secret menu or simply a small addition that can make a big impact, familiarizing yourself with some burger upgrades can make your next visit better than you ever thought possible.