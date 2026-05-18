Order A Better McDonald's Burger With These 5 Tips
McDonald's is among the most successful restaurant chains in America, and it's unlikely that it reached those heights without the remarkable array of burgers on its menu. However, while we can argue all day about which McDonald's burger is truly the best of the best, the true key to getting the best meal possible at the juggernaut fast food chain is to add a key ingredient or two to one of these delicious burgers, massively upgrading the staple dish in the process.
That's right, while McDonald's burgers are usually quite by the books, there are a handful of ways to really maximize the uniqueness of your meal in one way or another. In most cases, these potential add-ons need to be bought separately and added to the burger after you get your order. However, McDonald's has also embraced the beauty of customization, allowing you to add a handful of ingredients to your burgers through the app, at the kiosk, or when ordering in person. Thus, whether it's a well-known fixture on McDonald's fan-made secret menu or simply a small addition that can make a big impact, familiarizing yourself with some burger upgrades can make your next visit better than you ever thought possible.
Add white cheddar cheese
The first potential upgrade to your McDonald's burger is specifically for those who get to this article early enough for the Big Arch Burger to still be on the menu. While the Big Arch did not impress us as a new item on McDonald's U.S. menu in early 2026, one aspect of the burger that does hold up quite well is the white cheddar cheese slices included in the burger. Luckily, this cheese can be added to any burger you purchase from McDonald's, either alongside or in place of the classic yellow American cheese that is typically used at the massive chain. In terms of taste, this can be a massive upgrade for those who prefer a sharper cheese than what they're used to at McDonald's, and would likely pair best with burgers that have thicker or several patties, such as the Quarter Pounder or the McDouble.
This is one of the instances where the modification can be done directly in the app, with the addition of one slice of white cheddar cheese costing a small $0.59 upcharge, though the price varies by location. The upgrade is especially great for those who traditionally order their burgers with extra cheese, as this price point is the same as if you were to request an additional piece of American cheese on your cheeseburger.
Get dipping sauce on the side
Arguably, the simplest upgrade on this list — requesting dipping sauce for your burger at McDonald's — is one of the most sure-fire ways to get a much more delicious meal. While McDonald's typically offers its dipping sauce as an add-on for its chicken nuggets and McCrispy Strips, ordering the condiments a la carte and either dipping your burgers in them or pouring them on your burgers outright can give you a delightful flavor upgrade unlike any other.
This simple trick is especially enticing given how many different sauces the chain restaurant offers. While using the classic Tangy BBQ Sauce is a great choice — especially for burgers that already have ketchup on them — dipping your burger in Sweet N Sour sauce is perfect for those who love a good combo of sweet, sour, and salty. Alternatively, your burger can score some much-needed heat in the form of the Spicy Buffalo sauce, or you can replace the standard mustard on most burgers with some honey mustard in a swap that can revolutionize the taste of your meal tenfold. Plus, considering McDonald's dipping sauces only cost $0.30 each, though the price can vary by location, this is also one of the most inexpensive upgrades you can make to your favorite burger at the restaurant.
Add chicken or a Filet-O-Fish patty to a Double Cheeseburger
Now, if you're looking to maximize the amount of protein that's packed into your McDonald's burger, adding either chicken or fish to the mix is likely your best (and most delicious) choice possible. Looking at fish first, placing a Filet-O-Fish patty between or beneath the two patties included on a double cheeseburger is known as the Surf And Turf Burger, and is a classic secret menu choice that many fans enjoy. Similarly, adding a McChicken patty can lead to a great, protein-packed upgrade for a burger that complements the beef incredibly well.
However, because you need to either order an entire sandwich or attempt to order the patty a la carte (which has become increasingly difficult to do in recent years), the easiest upgrade when it comes to adding more protein to your burger is through the use of either chicken nuggets or McCrispy Strips instead. Because these items both come with just the chicken, you'll be able to easily layer them onto your burger without wasting any additional ingredients or money to do so. Plus, seeing as both the chicken nuggets and McCrispy Strips at McDonald's come with complimentary dipping sauce, you can take advantage of two upgrades at once using this technique.
Include bacon and tomato in a Big Mac
If you're a fan of the Big Mac at McDonald's, chances are you're well aware of just how prominent lettuce is as a core ingredient of the massive, three-tiered burger. This is why there are few better upgrades to provide to the burger than equipping it with two of lettuce's greatest accompaniments in the form of bacon and tomatoes. By adding these two pivotal ingredients, you create the BLT Big Mac — one of the best secret menu items that McDonald's has to offer.
While some might think the Big Mac has enough ingredients on it to begin with, the burger's three-bun frame is perfect for adding both bacon and tomatoes to the mix. The two additional ingredients pair incredibly well with the Big Mac sauce as well, with some even saying that you can outright replace the beef patties with bacon (though you might have to ask in person) and still have an incredibly satisfying result. All in all, bacon and tomatoes can give you an entirely new perspective on McDonald's most famous burger and are an upgrade that fans of the chain absolutely need to try.
Mesh breakfast and lunch together
Lastly, there's an upgrade that is actually quite difficult to try out, but is among the most tasty burgers you can possibly enjoy at McDonald's. Because there is a buffer period between breakfast and lunch at McDonald's, some fans have realized that with perfect timing and an accommodating staff, you can enjoy a McDonald's burger with egg on it between 10:30 am and 11:00 am each morning. Pair this with some bacon and a hash brown, and you create the coveted McBrunch Burger, a secret menu option perfect for those looking to enjoy the savory greatness of both the breakfast and lunch menu at McDonald's.
Ultimately, the biggest issue with this upgrade is how strict the timing can be; because many McDonald's locations have a hard cutoff for the breakfast menu and won't serve any lunch items even minutes before breakfast hours end, you might find yourself getting turned down if you ask for an egg patty on your burger. However, even if this does end up being the case, you can always order hashbrowns and one egg a la carte right before the menus change and separately order a bacon double cheeseburger immediately after. This will allow you to assemble the burger yourself. While this might seem like a lot of work, those who have tried the unique version of McDonald's key entree (myself included) will say it's well worth the convoluted setup.