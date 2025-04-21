Yes, You Can Get An Egg On Your McDonald's Burger (But There's A Catch)

Secret menus are truly gifts that keep on giving in the world of fast food. While some secret items (like the animal-style burgers from In-N-Out) are quite popular, others are far more obscure. Among these underrated secret menu items is the Double Cheeseburger with egg, which is only available at the juggernaut burger chain at a very specific time of day — from 10:30 am until 11:00 am each morning.

This strict time frame coincides with when McDonald's switches from breakfast to lunch each day. This short period when the menus are being swapped is the only time customers can add eggs to their burgers, as ingredients for both breakfast items (eggs) and all-day items (cheeseburgers) are at the staff's disposal. You can also ask for hashbrowns and bacon to be added to your burgers around this time. Recently, McDonald's fans have begun adding all three of these breakfast items to their Double Cheeseburgers, naming the secret menu item the McBrunch Burger in honor of the only time of day it's available.