Yes, You Can Get An Egg On Your McDonald's Burger (But There's A Catch)
Secret menus are truly gifts that keep on giving in the world of fast food. While some secret items (like the animal-style burgers from In-N-Out) are quite popular, others are far more obscure. Among these underrated secret menu items is the Double Cheeseburger with egg, which is only available at the juggernaut burger chain at a very specific time of day — from 10:30 am until 11:00 am each morning.
This strict time frame coincides with when McDonald's switches from breakfast to lunch each day. This short period when the menus are being swapped is the only time customers can add eggs to their burgers, as ingredients for both breakfast items (eggs) and all-day items (cheeseburgers) are at the staff's disposal. You can also ask for hashbrowns and bacon to be added to your burgers around this time. Recently, McDonald's fans have begun adding all three of these breakfast items to their Double Cheeseburgers, naming the secret menu item the McBrunch Burger in honor of the only time of day it's available.
Putting an egg on your McDonald's cheeseburger is a great brunch-time hack
Since the McBrunch Burger is a relatively unknown secret menu item, McDonald's employees might not know about it, so you may not want to order it by name. Instead, ask for each additional item you'd like on the burger to ensure there's no miscommunication. If a staff worker is unsure if these additions can be made to your burger, you could try buying each additional item a la carte and assembling them onto your Double Cheeseburger yourself instead.
Adding breakfast items to your cheeseburger at McDonald's isn't necessarily a new practice, but these hacks were far easier to execute when the chain offered all-day breakfast from 2015 to 2020. While we continue to hope that all-day breakfast at McDonald's will one day come back, the incredible blend of flavors the McBrunch Burger provides really makes up for the tight time frame you have to purchase it. For some international fans, this combination isn't even considered a "hack" in the first place; countries like Japan offer cheeseburgers with egg on them as part of the regular McDonald's menu.