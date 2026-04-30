How To Hack Your McDonald's Burger For Even More Protein

For all the good things there are to say about McDonald's — whether it's about the chain's delicious smoothies or its remarkably high-quality french fries — the restaurant typically isn't seen as a purveyor of a balanced diet. However, that isn't to say you can't get some great benefits from eating at McDonald's, as the juggernaut fast food chain has several burger options that are fairly packed with protein. To showcase this, high-protein menu items at McDonald's now have badges beside them on official McDonald's menus that note how much protein they contain. However, many of the restaurant's burgers can be made even more protein-centric through key customizations that you should be implementing when using the kiosk, the McDonald's app, or as you order from a cashier.

We spoke to Gina Hardy — the vice president of marketing and menu strategy for McDonald's in the United States — who gave us some incredibly useful tips about how to hack the menu for more protein. While McDonald's doesn't have an official "secret menu" or anything like that, each McDonald's order is highly customizable and can be made to increase the protein. For example, many of the McDonald's burgers on the menu allow bacon to be added, which results in an increase of 6 grams of protein. Alternatively, if you'd prefer to stick to beef for your burger, the McDouble and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese can have another two beef patties added for a total of four patties. Each standard McDonald's beef patty is 7 grams of protein and each Quarter Pounder beef patty has an impressive 18 grams of the macronutrient. Needless to say, these additions can really add up to give you a protein-packed McDonald's meal when you need one.