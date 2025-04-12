This Is How Much Protein Is Actually In A McDonald's Cheeseburger

If you're keeping track of your macronutrient intake –that's carbohydrates, fat, and protein — it's also a good idea to keep tabs on the specs of your fast food mainstays, especially if you're trying to hit certain nutritional goals. When it comes to protein, McDonald's basic cheeseburger contains 15 grams of the stuff. It also contains 300 calories in total, 13 grams of fat, and 31 grams of carbohydrates.

The only burger on the menu with fewer calories is the slightly simpler hamburger, which has 12 grams of protein, with 250 total calories, 9 grams of fat, and 30 grams of carbohydrates. For your reference, each burger patty weighs in at 1.6 ounces each (⅒ of a pound) and has around 7 grams of protein, in case you choose to eat it on its own to lower your carb intake. McDonald's seasons its iconic beef patties with a basic mix of salt and pepper. There's no magic seasoning combination involved — for better or for worse, it's just a plain old thin beef patty.