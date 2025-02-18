Our Least Favorite McDonald's Burger Was Unexpectedly Bready

Despite McDonald's continuous focus on its chicken sandwiches, burgers are still typically considered to be the primary attraction at the world-renowned fast food chain. With that being said, not all McDonald's burgers are created equal, and while some — such as the remarkable Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe — are superbly delicious, some of the restaurant chain's more textbook offerings simply can't measure up. This is, unfortunately, the case when it comes to McDonald's standard cheeseburger, the weakest burger on the global chain's expansive menu.

We here at The Takeout came to this conclusion when we ranked each burger on the McDonald's menu, and we simply haven't been able to forget about it. How can the standard cheeseburger, the quintessential McDonald's item, be the worst of its kind? Well, the primary answer is simple: There is too much bread and not enough meat. While you may think this would be a similar problem for the standard hamburger, the more barebones item at least benefits from a greater focus on the meat itself, while the cheeseburger simply doesn't deliver in the areas a cheeseburger must in order to be satisfying.