The Best Time Of Year To Buy Fresh Cabbage

Cabbage is one of the most consumed vegetables in the world, and for good reason. Whether you prefer it cooked into hearty stews or chopped into refreshing coleslaw (which is not the same as slaw), cabbage is a year-round staple for home chefs across the globe. However, like most produce items, the versatile vegetable is best enjoyed in peak season. Luckily for cabbage lovers, in contrast to famously fleeting fresh produce such as strawberries and ramps, the cruciferous veggie's season is impressively long. In fact, it's actually more like three seasons – cabbage is typically best enjoyed from fall through spring, or September through May, in most parts of the United States.

Cabbage and most of its cruciferous cousins are cool-weather crops, meaning they grow best at temperatures below 75 degrees Fahrenheit. The hardy brassica stands up fairly well to freezing temperatures, but balmy summer weather stresses the plants and can cause growth to slow or halt. As such, fresh cabbage tends to thrive in the chillier months, which is perhaps part of why so many people eat cabbage on New Year's Day.