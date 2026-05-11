11 Mistakes People Make When Cooking Cabbage

Is there any vegetable as unjustly maligned as the humble cabbage? Okay, maybe Brussels sprouts do give cabbage a run for its money, but at least Brussels have experienced a resurgence in popularity as of late, as restaurants and home cooks alike have caught on to the fact that these delicious morsels don't have to be boiled and can, in fact, be roasted or fried to perfection. Cabbage, meanwhile, still by and large has a reputation as a stinky food that's, again, relegated to boiling or, at best, coleslaw.

However, cabbage is so much more than that. Roasted, it becomes a succulent side dish or even a full meal all on its own. Paired with the right dressings, it transforms into a salad addition or topping that's far from your average, mayo-laden coleslaw. Fermented, it's a tangy, delicious treat that's good for your gut.

So, yes, if you're not using cabbage in your kitchen more often, you're missing out. That said, if you aren't careful, your cabbage may not turn out quite so impressive. From picking the wrong cabbage at the grocery store to not picking the right cooking method to storing it incorrectly and letting it go bad before its time, these are some of the top mistakes that people make when cooking cabbage, and how to avoid them.