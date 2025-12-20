The Easy Old-School Way Lidia Bastianich Cooks Cabbage And Potatoes

With no shortage of cooking blogs and recipe websites online, it's common to see people attempt to make their little corner of the internet stand out by introducing new and exciting ways to prepare classic cuisine. Occasionally, folks come up with solutions to problems that become game-changing kitchen hacks, but other times, people are needlessly reinventing the wheel. Cabbage and potatoes is an example of a staple that doesn't need to be overcomplicated, and famed culinary icon Lidia Bastianich agrees.

Bastianich takes a much simpler, old-school approach to the dish than some. Once the cabbage is properly rinsed and cored like a pro, she shreds it up and opts to cook it in the same pot of water the potatoes are boiling in. Specifically, she uses whole peeled potatoes and moderately sweet Savoy cabbage (not the same type of cabbage used for coleslaw). After the two main ingredients are cooked and drained, Bastianich transfers them to a saute pan. There, garlic, olive oil, and butter infuse the dish with flavor, and she gives the spuds a rough mash with a potato masher. Add salt and just a touch of black pepper if desired, and cabbage and potatoes are served with minimal effort.

This old-school method embraces the simplicity of cooking everything together at once. The primary focus is on highlighting the flavors of the main components of the dish, eliminating the extra and arguably unnecessary steps you'll often see in other recipes.