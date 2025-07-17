How To Core Cabbage Like A Total Pro

Cabbage is one of those vegetables you can cook with year-round in the form of coleslaw, stuffed cabbage, charred cabbage, or simply cut up in salads or tacos. There are different varieties of this cruciferous vegetable, but they all have one thing in common — the core.

Despite being edible and nutritious, cabbage cores are usually tossed in the kitchen trash because of how tough they are. Whether you're chopping up cabbage or separating its leaves to stuff, removing the core is an essential step. There are two different ways to do it. Namely, by leaving the cabbage head whole or cutting it up. The method you use will depend on how you plan on cooking the cabbage after.

YouTuber Maureen Abood cores her cabbage whole. Using a really sharp knife, cut around the core at an angle then pull the core out like a plug. The other method has you halving the cabbage first. Start by removing any damaged leaves from the outside of the cabbage. Then, cut the cabbage down the middle, right through the core. Once you have your two halves, cut into the core at two separate angles to form a sort of triangle around the core and pull it out.