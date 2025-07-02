How To Reheat Cabbage Rolls So They Taste Good As New
When folks think of comfort food, the versatile cabbage roll is often overlooked. Red or green cabbage can be the vessel for the tasty goodies inside, and they can be fashioned to fit nearly any dietary restriction, from keto to vegetarian. Yet, warming them up for a second helping the next day can be tricky. The microwave works well reheating things like corn on the cob, but with cabbage rolls, the microwave might dry them out. Thankfully, Hawa Hassan, author of the new cookbook "Setting a Place for Us: Recipes and Stories of Displacement, Resilience, and Community from Eight Countries Impacted by War," clued us into how to reheat cabbage rolls so they taste as good (or better) as they did when first made.
One thing to note about reheating cabbage rolls, or malouf as they are also known, is that they don't necessarily have to be warmed up at all. "I've eaten them cold, too — especially the next day, when the flavors deepen," Hassan said. "If you're someone who enjoys cold pizza, cold malouf is your new best friend lol." Still, if you aren't a cold pizza type of person, a slow and low method with added moisture is the way to go. Hassan said, "Reheat gently in a covered skillet with a splash of broth or water to prevent drying out. Low heat helps them warm through evenly without breaking apart."
How cabbage rolls are stored after making them is crucial for a successful reheat. "Once cooled, layer them in an airtight container with a bit of the cooking liquid to keep them moist," Hassan said. "They'll keep well in the fridge for 3 to 4 days." However, if they aren't made correctly in the first place, a reheat can't revive them to their former appetizing state.
Cabbage rolls reheat best when made right
The most distinct attribute of a cabbage roll is its shape — its roll-ness, if you will. If it doesn't have a sturdy structure to begin with, even a gentle reheat could cause it to break apart, becoming a plate of ground meat and rice with a piece of cabbage underneath. The flavors might still be there, but it's no longer a roll and probably not what you were hoping to enjoy.
While explaining how to reheat cabbage rolls, Hawa Hassan also shared some tips on how to make them so they stand up to that reheat. After properly washing the cabbage, Hassan said, "First, make sure your cabbage leaves are pliable, don't rush this step. I like to blanch the whole head, peeling off leaves gently one by one as they soften." With tender leaves in hand, two key factors contribute to a perfect roll. "Trim the thickest part of the stem to make each leaf easier to roll," Hassan said. Next, don't be heavy-handed with the filling. "A modest amount of filling gives the leaf room to fold securely," she said. "Think of it like tucking in a baby blanket — tight enough to hold, but not so tight it bursts."
When cooking them, the rolls should help each other stay structurally sound. Hassan said, "Layer the rolls snugly in your pot so they hold each other together while cooking." Once secured together, incorporating some flavorful liquid will help them cook. "A light broth, maybe with a splash of lemon juice and olive oil, helps steam them from the bottom up," Hassan said. "Cover them with a plate or lid to weigh them down a bit, and simmer gently until the rice is tender and the flavors have mingled."