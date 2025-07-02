How To Reheat Cabbage Rolls So They Taste Good As New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When folks think of comfort food, the versatile cabbage roll is often overlooked. Red or green cabbage can be the vessel for the tasty goodies inside, and they can be fashioned to fit nearly any dietary restriction, from keto to vegetarian. Yet, warming them up for a second helping the next day can be tricky. The microwave works well reheating things like corn on the cob, but with cabbage rolls, the microwave might dry them out. Thankfully, Hawa Hassan, author of the new cookbook "Setting a Place for Us: Recipes and Stories of Displacement, Resilience, and Community from Eight Countries Impacted by War," clued us into how to reheat cabbage rolls so they taste as good (or better) as they did when first made.

One thing to note about reheating cabbage rolls, or malouf as they are also known, is that they don't necessarily have to be warmed up at all. "I've eaten them cold, too — especially the next day, when the flavors deepen," Hassan said. "If you're someone who enjoys cold pizza, cold malouf is your new best friend lol." Still, if you aren't a cold pizza type of person, a slow and low method with added moisture is the way to go. Hassan said, "Reheat gently in a covered skillet with a splash of broth or water to prevent drying out. Low heat helps them warm through evenly without breaking apart."

How cabbage rolls are stored after making them is crucial for a successful reheat. "Once cooled, layer them in an airtight container with a bit of the cooking liquid to keep them moist," Hassan said. "They'll keep well in the fridge for 3 to 4 days." However, if they aren't made correctly in the first place, a reheat can't revive them to their former appetizing state.