The Best Way To Store Cut Cabbage So It Stays Crunchy

Cabbage is not only one of my favorite veggies, but one of my favorite foods in general. You don't have to tell me all of the ways to make cabbage more exciting; I love it whether it's dressed up in a delicious cabbage pasta, chopped up and mixed into stir-fry, or even just placed on a burger patty. The flavor itself is honestly just okay — very neutral, vegetal, and unassuming to me. What I absolutely adore, however, is the texture. Cabbage just ain't cabbage without that snap, so I've always prioritized keeping it in the best possible condition to preserve the crunch. Let's look at some tips for cut cabbage storage that can help you avoid the tragic fate of a floppy, wilted piece of greenery on your plate, too.

Cut cabbage is easy to store, but it only keeps for up to three days – so be sure you remember that, and consume the rest before it wilts. All you need to do is take the remainder of the cabbage head, and keep it in an air-tight environment so it can't oxidize or get soggy. Personally, I just wrap mine up in plastic wrap, which does the job perfectly. You can also use food storage containers, or even large plastic bags if you're in a pinch. But the more air-tight it is, the better, so I'd only use a bag as a last resort unless you can get a good seal. Ideally, keep green or red cabbage in the crisper drawer. You can also store the raw vegetable if it's already shredded — you'll just need to follow a few key steps so it stays crunchy.