Avoid This Common Mistake That Turns Southern Fried Cabbage Into A Mushy Mess

The quickest way to mess up fried cabbage, Alewine told us, is to over-fill the pan. "If the cabbage is piled high, it steams instead of frying," he explained. Alewine recommends using either an extra-large frying pan or cooking the cabbage in batches. Another mistake he warned of is dumping the cabbage into a cold pan. As he advised, "Preheat the pan, then add your fat, then add the cabbage so it actually hits heat right away."

So, how will you know when to take the pan off the heat? In Alewine's experience, "I know it's done when the thicker stem pieces are just tender and the leaves look glossy, not watery. If it starts collapsing into a wet pile, you've gone too far." If you do accidentally overcook the cabbage, though, all is not lost. Simply puree it with cooked potatoes, onions, tomatoes, leeks, chickpeas, carrots, or any combination thereof and repurpose it as a creamy cabbage soup.