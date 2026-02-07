Polish cuisine is an excellent example of food that crosses borders. Due to a history of border changes in Eastern Europe, much of the cuisine of Poland overlaps with the surrounding nations of Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, and Lithuania. The dishes can be similar, but with regional differences and variations on the names.

With a history of war and varying governmental structures, much of what is considered traditional Polish cuisine was born out of poverty and food scarcity. This means humble ingredients like potatoes, other root vegetables, and grains often take center stage. It also means preservation in the form of drying, smoking, pickling, fermenting, or making alcohol is common. While traditional foods still hold value in Polish culture and cuisine, Poland has been experiencing a food revolution on par with other countries around the world, focused on celebrating local ingredients and updating well-loved dishes.

Because of this, many foods on this list can be found in their traditional form, or as a modern take from chefs and home cooks working to show that Polish food is just as trendy and delicious as other more celebrated European cuisines. Having married into a family with Polish heritage, I have learned how to make many of these dishes over the years. I love discovering family recipes from my mother-in-law or trying a new variation from a cookbook. Whether you're seeking the new or the old, here are 14 Polish foods you have to try at least once.