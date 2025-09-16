The Best Salt To Use For Pickles If You Don't Have Pickling Salt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've never made your own pickles before, you might be surprised that there's a special kind of salt expressly used for the purpose, whether you're brining cucumbers or beets, or pickling surprisingly tangy seafood like shrimp. Surely one kind of salt works just as well as any other, right? Not so! Pickling salt, which is free of the iodine and anti-caking agents found in table salt, is an important ingredient if you want your brine to taste salty without being compromised by any other chemicals. But if you don't have any on hand, what do you do? We asked Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, founder of Mendocino Food Consulting, who told us that other kinds of salt will work just fine — so long as they don't have those chemicals.

"Anything with iodine, calcium silicate, or anti-caking agents can make the brine cloudy or introduce off flavors, which you don't want when you're relying on the brine to keep flavor consistent and the microbes in check," Dr. Le said. That means you probably don't want to take your shaker off the dining room table and pour that salt into that cute Mason jar you're using to brine your pickles. Whether or not you can detect a slight bitter aftertaste in iodized salt, pickling is enough of a tedious process that you don't want to leave anything to chance. Dr. Le recommended using food industry favorite, Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt, adding, "It's additive-free, dissolves evenly, and the larger crystal structure makes it easier to handle in recipes."