The Best Way To Cook Flavorful Cabbage Is Also One Of The Easiest

Cabbage has been grown and eaten for thousands of years. It's the main ingredient in many old school dishes like cabbage rolls, cabbage casserole, and the Irish dish colcannon. In modern times, some enjoy using it as a low-carb alternative to traditional pizza crust. Despite all of the different ways to prepare it, the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts instructor Adele Ledet certainly has a preference. "Braising, a slow method of cooking, allows time for the cabbage to soak up flavor," she explained.

"The texture of cabbage is hard, crunchy, and fibrous," she continued. "By using a combination heat method, like braising, the tough leaves of cabbage could be broken down into tender leaves, making it easier to absorb flavor." Braising cabbage is a simple, two-step process in which cabbage is first seared then simmered in liquid. "This combination drastically alters the texture and flavor of cabbage," she said. It's one we employ in our butter-braised cabbage fettuccine recipe.