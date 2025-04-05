Tired Of Standard Pizza? Shake Up Your Next Pie With A Crust Swap
Pizza is a classic dish that most of us adore whether it's thin and crispy, thick and chewy, or has a crust stuffed with 12 cheese sticks. As much as I say I could eat pizza everyday, it can get a little repetitive after a while. Luckily, there are tons of ways to change things up, like making grandma-style pizza in a pan or making your pizza crust out of cabbage. Maybe you had to go back and re-read that, but trust us on this one.
Using roast cabbage as your pizza crust is a great option for those on a keto diet, people with gluten intolerances, or anyone wanting to try something new. This vegetable's mild and earthy flavors work well with a variety of pizza toppings; its roasted sweetness will complement just about any savory ingredient.
To make the crust, slice either red or green cabbage into thick, round slices, coat them with oil and seasonings, and then roast them at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Top your cabbage crust with all your favorite toppings before baking it a little longer in the oven. Congratulations, you've just made a delicious cabbage-crust pizza.
Things to remember when making cabbage pizza
It doesn't matter too much if some cabbage leaves separate slightly before baking, since you can push them back together, but be careful when flipping them to oil the other side; the last thing you want is the entire thing to fall apart. When roasting your cabbage, be sure to let it get slightly charred around its edges. Not only will this give you a perfectly crisp crust, but it will also allow the cabbage's sweet and nutty notes to fully develop. If, after eating, you have any leftover cabbage pizza, avoid the microwave and reheat them in the oven or air fryer to ensure they remain crispy.
The only thing limiting your pizza topping options is your creativity (although there is nothing wrong with the classic marinara sauce, cheese, and pepperoni). You can sprinkle on some herbs for a pop of color, or drizzle on hot honey for some heat. If you're wanting a protein boost, add some cooked ground turkey or chicken. You can even switch things up and make a barbecue chicken pizza or a pesto and feta Mediterranean-style pizza. Thanks to this nifty dish, it's now not only chefs who know how to make cabbage exciting, but you too.