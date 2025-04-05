Tired Of Standard Pizza? Shake Up Your Next Pie With A Crust Swap

Pizza is a classic dish that most of us adore whether it's thin and crispy, thick and chewy, or has a crust stuffed with 12 cheese sticks. As much as I say I could eat pizza everyday, it can get a little repetitive after a while. Luckily, there are tons of ways to change things up, like making grandma-style pizza in a pan or making your pizza crust out of cabbage. Maybe you had to go back and re-read that, but trust us on this one.

Using roast cabbage as your pizza crust is a great option for those on a keto diet, people with gluten intolerances, or anyone wanting to try something new. This vegetable's mild and earthy flavors work well with a variety of pizza toppings; its roasted sweetness will complement just about any savory ingredient.

To make the crust, slice either red or green cabbage into thick, round slices, coat them with oil and seasonings, and then roast them at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Top your cabbage crust with all your favorite toppings before baking it a little longer in the oven. Congratulations, you've just made a delicious cabbage-crust pizza.