Old-School Cabbage Dishes No One Really Makes Anymore

Cabbage isn't exactly crave-worthy, but when prepared correctly, it can be downright delicious. Not only is this cruciferous vegetable typically budget-friendly, but it's also packed with nutrients, and contains plenty of the vitamins K and C. Unlike some hard-to-find produce that you can only buy at your grocery store seasonally, you'll have no problem finding cabbage all year long. These days, the vegetable is getting a creative twist, replacing meat as thick and hearty cabbage steaks, and even standing in for pasta for those on low-carb and keto diets.

Years ago, however, cabbage turned up more often in recipes, either complementing meat in dishes such as beef stew, accompanying other types of vegetables, or standing alone in refreshingly sour salads. Not only did they add flavor to the recipes, but they also provided texture, nutrition — and in the case of red cabbage, a vibrant pop of color, too.

While some of these old-school cabbage dishes are still being served at home and even in restaurants, especially international eateries, many have fallen in popularity over the years. Try out one or more of these comforting cabbage recipes in your kitchen, and bring back a bit of vintage flavor.