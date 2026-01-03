11 Different Types Of Cabbage And How To Use Them

The green cabbage can easily be confused with iceberg lettuce at a passing glance. Both of them sport leafy green profiles that are commonly used in salad dishes. However, upon closer inspection, these two vegetables have far less in common than they appear. Lettuce is part of the Asteraceae family, while cabbage is part of the Brassicaceae family of plants. Based on this fact, lettuce actually has more in common with artichokes and sunflowers than with cabbage, as they are part of the same Asteraceae family. Cabbage also has thicker and stronger leaves, perfect for recipes that aim for crunchiness, such as coleslaw.

Cabbage is also considered a superfood, aka a food that packs a real punch in nutrients and vitamins. Due to its nutritional value and the fact that it's low in calories, sugars, and sodium, incorporating more cabbage into your diet is a health-conscious decision. But, of course, this begs the question of where to even start with adding this type of vegetable into your meals, and how you can make cabbage more exciting. There's nothing worse than having that slowly wilting head of cabbage staring you in the face each time the fridge is opened, with no idea of how to use it.

The answer to this depends on the type of cabbage purchased, as there are more varieties of this vegetable out there than you might think. Some of the additions on the list may even already be sitting in your fridge, their cabbage heritage unknown.