Why So Many People Eat Cabbage On New Year's Day

Growing up, I remember eating tamales on New Year's Day, but it was mostly because my family made so many during Christmas that we were happily still gobbling them up by the end of the year. My mom said that her mother made menudo on the first day of the year, but she remembers it benefitted her uncles who ate the soup to defeat their hangovers. For the most part, though, people eat specific foods for New Year's because they symbolize things like good fortune, prosperity, and luck; elements they hope will come to fruition in the year to come. One such food that millions enjoy for the New Year is cabbage.

Cabbage is thought to symbolize money because of its green color, so people eat it as a way to attract wealth. Additionally, when cabbage leaves are cooked or boiled, they can fold up like a wad of cash; further cementing the cruciferous veggie as an icon of prosperity. Some also say that long strands of shredded cabbage are symbolic of a long life. Hardcore luck chasers might include a silver coin or a dime in their batch of cooked cabbage. This Appalachian practice has Scotch-Irish roots and serves the belief that whoever is served the portion of cabbage with the coin in it will have good luck all year long.