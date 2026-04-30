What To Buy At Costco In May 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
It's been a good 12 months for Costco. Last year saw the budget warehouse brand's profits rise a whopping 8.1% relative to 2024, and in 2026 Costco has planned changes which should build on this; with international expansion and streamlined, digitized checkout processes both in the cards. Analysts believe Costco's strong performance reflects the chain's value coupled with a striking ability to attract shoppers from all walks of life. This seems plausible when you look at items already selling well. Recent hot picks include home and garden products such as heavily discounted Coleman Coolers and high-end, easy-prep options like marinated flank steak alongside trusty cupboard essentials for under $5.
That's not changing as we head into May. This month's finds include edible Mother's day gifts that don't look like the bargains they are, plenty of refreshing drinks and frozen treats ready for summer, and high-quality kitchenware. As always with Costco, some of these items might not be on the shelves long. If you see something you have to have on this list, get to your nearest store ASAP (or order it online before it disappears).
Whittard Mother's Day Tea Gift Set
What could a busy Mum want more than a nice cup of tea and a sit down? You can buy half of that at Costco, where Whittard Mother's Day Tea Gift Sets are available now. The rest is for you to arrange. Whittard is quite the name in tea. Based in London's bougie Chelsea neighborhood (think New York's Upper East Side, but older and rainier) the brand has been selling high-end tea for well over 100 years.
Priced at $69.99, the set includes two types of tea, English Rose Loose Leaf Tea and Earl Grey, as well as two flavors of rich, buttery biscuits (cookies, for the Americans). These include deliciously bergamot-laced Earl Grey All Butter Biscuits and Strawberries and Cream Biscuits that evoke cricket fields and English Summers. There's also a cute, reusable tea diffuser; making the Whittard gift set a great choice for the anglophile Mum in your life who's new to the world of tea.
A chocolate rose bouquet
For the Mums in your life who want a twist on the traditional this Mother's Day, how about this chocolate rose bouquet from the Chocolate Covered Company? Priced at $79.99 (down from $99.99) for a limited time in early May and available for two-day delivery, these gorgeous chocolate roses come in a presentation box like a real celebratory bouquet. There are 27 Belgian chocolate flowers in total; nine milk chocolate, nine white chocolate, and nine pink-colored white chocolate. Whether the Mum you love is a chocolate person or a flowers person, she'll be delighted with this fun and delicious Mother's day gift. And hopefully she'll share a few blooms, too.
Kisko Giant Freezies
Summer heat waves are hitting earlier and getting hotter every year. Get ready for them ASAP with these giant freezies from Kisko. Sure, you might need a whole freezer drawer to pour them into, but they'll be worth it when you're sweating over the grill in the summer heat. Technically designed for children, these freeze-at-home treats come in a box of 50 in five flavors everyone will love: grape, orange, cherry, blue raspberry, and cream soda. They might even last until fall if you keep them a secret from visitors.
Nello Superfocus drink mix
Costco has been a sleeper player in the health and wellness game for a while. There are tons of readily-available protein-packed products on the shelves, the store offers bags of nuts which are such a great deal they've gone Reddit-viral, and many Costcos even sell useful supplements like creatine. Now you can up your concentration and energy when you visit Costco with Nello Superfocus Drink Mix, which claims to fight fatigue, support learning, and enhance memory with ingredients that include caffeine, l-theanine, and lion's mane mushroom. Currently priced at $32.99 (down from $39.99) these packs contain 26 Superfocus travel sachets, 13 fruit punch flavored and 13 blue raspberry flavored.
New poppi soda selection packs
Continuing with the healthy beverage theme, Costco is now stocking several variety packs of Poppi soda. These delicious, prebiotic drinks are designed to make your tongue and your tummy happy. With prebiotics (the stuff that probiotics, like those found in yogurt, thrive on) and a hint of apple cider vinegar, Poppi aims to deliver a new soda experience. If you've been sleeping on the carbonated revolution, don't worry. Costco offers several flavors of Poppi. Multipacks include Juicy Faves and Everyday Icons. Juicy Faves is priced at $23.49 for a mixed case of 15 cans with five Strawberry Lemon, five Orange, and five Raspberry Rose. Everyday Icons is $26.49 for 18 cans and includes Wild Berry, Orange Cream, and Cherry Limeade.
Havana Alfajores
The alfajore is one of those cookies that's so rich and sweet it become something more. Across Latin America, an alfajore is buttery shortbread filled with dulce de leche, but in Argentina they take things further. Argentine alfajores are chocolate-covered and sometimes filled with flavored dulce de leche rather than the classic stuff, making them more like a fancy chocolate suitable for gifting than a simple shortbread cookie. Now you can try one of Argentina's leading alfajore brands yourself. Costco is selling 3-box packs of Havanna Alfajores for $64.99 with online availability and two-day delivery. That could be two boxes to give away and one to eat yourself, though you might find yourself revising the ratio after you've tasted the alfojares.
Jonny Pops
Feeling a little warm? Yeah, it's time for another frozen treat. Jonny Pops are rainbow popsicles with a little bespectacled mascot and cute, encouraging messages on the sticks. The real, organic ingredients are kind of surprising given how fun and bright these ice pops are. The cherry, orange, grape, lemon, lime, and blue raspberry stripes are all distinct in both look and flavor, and the popsicles have a fruity sherbet tang. With its vintage styling and simplicity, if these treats stick around at Costco they'll become a classic. The price won't hurt its prospects, either. It's currently $8.99 for 18, though it's usually $13 for the same amount.
Reese's and Double Stuf Oreo snack packs
You know how it's impossible to only eat two Oreos? These snack packs challenge that idea with only two cookies in each. Of course, if you want more than that it won't be a problem. Each Oreo Reese's and Double Stuf Variety Pack offers 25 pairs of Double Stuf Oreos and 15 pairs of Reese's Oreos. Priced at $16.99, they're perfect for bag lunches, emergency purse snacks, and kids' party favors. They're also perfect for keeping around just in case, so why not buy a couple of boxes?
Gen Bake Old Fashioned Lemon Donut Bites
Costco is going hard on the sugary snacks this spring. And honestly, it's fine by me. These Old Fashioned Lemon Donut Bites from Gen Bake are exactly what they say on the tin. Delicious, lightly frosted donut bites with a tangy lemon edge. They evoke spring afternoons of lemonade and citrus drizzle cake, and a 34-ounce box is priced at just $9.49.
Mountain House Family Faves Emergency Food Bucket
Coming down from the sugar high for a moment, how about this timely emergency food bucket from Mountain House? You probably won't need to use all 28 servings during an emergency, but with a 30-year shelf life, these freeze dried meals are a practical back-up plan for the whole family. And if that powercut or earthquake doesn't seem like it's going to happen, the pouches of quick-prepare favorites like chicken and mashed potatoes, beef stroganoff, and biscuits with gravy are perfect for camping and hiking. The Mountain House Family Faves Emergency Food Bucket will set you back $119 and is available online. It should be delivered in two days and will hopefully come with some peace of mind.
Our Place induction plate with two pot options
The Our Place Hot Plate is a rare thing. It's a hot plate and pot combo that's not only useful, but styling too. Available in gray, blue, or beige, the hotplate comes with either the Perfect Pot (a lidded crockpot style pan) or the Always Pan (a deep sauté pan with a lid). Both bundles include protective hot grips, while the hot plate itself features a safe induction mechanism and five pre-programmed cooking modes. Priced at $119.99 for a limited time and only available online, these hot plate and pot combos are a great purchase for camp cooking, dorm or studio living, or disaster preparedness.
A Nordic Ware smoker with 5 wood chip varieties
Costco's new Nordic Ware smoker has all the makings of the next affordable cookware craze. Following in the footsteps of must-have Costco home goods like the sourdough baking kit and seemingly infinite Le Creuset dupes, this smoker is practical, attractive, and kind of an unbelievable deal. Priced at $79.99, the bright red smoking dome has an adjustable vent and a built-in thermometer. It also comes with five varieties of wood chips to experiment with.
While it claims to be suitable for indoor and outdoor use, you need space and good ventilation to smoke indoors. As we're heading into summer, that shouldn't be a problem for a while. And at 14.8 inches across at its widest point, this smoker should fit on almost any outdoor grill. Grab your Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker online, and throw in some of Costco's thick, easy to grill steaks for your first home-smoking adventure.