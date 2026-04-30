What To Buy At Costco In May 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

It's been a good 12 months for Costco. Last year saw the budget warehouse brand's profits rise a whopping 8.1% relative to 2024, and in 2026 Costco has planned changes which should build on this; with international expansion and streamlined, digitized checkout processes both in the cards. Analysts believe Costco's strong performance reflects the chain's value coupled with a striking ability to attract shoppers from all walks of life. This seems plausible when you look at items already selling well. Recent hot picks include home and garden products such as heavily discounted Coleman Coolers and high-end, easy-prep options like marinated flank steak alongside trusty cupboard essentials for under $5.

That's not changing as we head into May. This month's finds include edible Mother's day gifts that don't look like the bargains they are, plenty of refreshing drinks and frozen treats ready for summer, and high-quality kitchenware. As always with Costco, some of these items might not be on the shelves long. If you see something you have to have on this list, get to your nearest store ASAP (or order it online before it disappears).