6 Changes Costco Has Planned For 2026

In addition to its low prices and must-have grocery items you'll find at pretty much every one of its stores, Costco is also well-known for staying ahead of the curve in many ways. Case in point — the ephemeral grocery items that can only be found in some locations, and regular updates to perks like this year's introduction of early shopping hours for Executive Members. This strategy of adapting and testing new ideas while remaining dependable seems to be working for the company, with its own reports showing a whopping 8.1% rise in net sales in 2025. So it's no surprise this strategy is set to remain at the center of Costco operations as we move into 2026.

The beloved budget grocery brand tends to keep changes like new product launches in its flagship Kirkland Signature line under wraps, but management has revealed several other plans for 2026, or at least hinted at them. Changes include new stores and continued international growth, overhauls to the chain's online presence, and a few sourcing updates that will hopefully keep prices low for Costco shoppers as inflation continues to hit grocery prices across the United States. Overall, it looks like it's going to be a good year for Costco members –- and for the supermarket's employees, too.