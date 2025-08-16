The Biggest Difference Between Costco's Food Courts In The US And Mexico
Costco is a firmly established American institution, but the wholesale giant has also expanded its borders well beyond the 50 states. At the time of writing, Costco operates locations in 13 other countries, many of which — dare we say — look way cooler than your standard Costco in the United States. The mega grocer's international locations offer an array of unique regional items you won't find stateside, from giant tubs of Vegemite in Australia to bulk bags of fresh sea squirt in South Korea. Costco's famous food courts also offer jealousy-provoking local menus – Taipei's Costco food court has us ready to take a flight. Luckily for those not prepared to cross continents, the United States' southern neighbor, Mexico, also boasts some travel-worthy regional Costco fare.
Mexico's 40 Costco locations feature unique items like pan de muerto, rosca de reyes, chicken in mole sauce, and so many snacks topped in chamoy or Tajín. However, one of the most enviable differences between Mexican and U.S. Costcos is found in the food court: the jalapeño machine. Hand-crank jalapeño machines are a standard feature in Mexican Costco food courts. These incredible gadgets dispense sliced pickled jalapeños to your heart's content. They're the ultimate topping for Costco's top-selling hot dogs, which, by the way, are also a great deal in Mexico. According to Costco, the price of its hot dog and soda combo translates to roughly $1.50 all around the world.
How Costco's jalapeño machines work
The jalapeño machines found at Mexican Costcos work simply: turn a crank clockwise, and out come unlimited spicy pickled peppers. If you're not jealous yet, shoppers in Mexico also enjoy a beloved ingredient that Costco might bring back to American food courts: chopped onions. The raw onion dispensers were a pre-pandemic favorite at many Costco food courts but disappeared in 2020, likely as a Covid-19 safety measure. Although the chopped onions are slowly reappearing, the dispensers remain notably absent. However, it seems Costco's Mexican locations are fully equipped with both jalapeño and chopped onion dispensers.
It's worth noting that the peppers dispensed from Costco's jalapeño machines aren't freshly sliced – essentially, they're the same kind you can buy in a bulk jar at Costco. Still, as those who have been served tiny plastic cups of chopped onions at a Costco food court in the absence of the dispensers can attest, there's something irreplaceably satisfying about cranking unlimited toppings out of a machine. The ability to doctor up hot dogs and other Costco food court fare with a mountain of jalapeños and onions is well worth a trip south of the border (especially if you save room for these must-try regional Mexican foods). If you're feeling spicy about the lack of jalapeño machines stateside, you can instead upgrade your Costco hot dog with a quick stop at the bakery.