The Biggest Difference Between Costco's Food Courts In The US And Mexico 

Costco is a firmly established American institution, but the wholesale giant has also expanded its borders well beyond the 50 states. At the time of writing, Costco operates locations in 13 other countries, many of which — dare we say — look way cooler than your standard Costco in the United States. The mega grocer's international locations offer an array of unique regional items you won't find stateside, from giant tubs of Vegemite in Australia to bulk bags of fresh sea squirt in South Korea. Costco's famous food courts also offer jealousy-provoking local menus – Taipei's Costco food court has us ready to take a flight. Luckily for those not prepared to cross continents, the United States' southern neighbor, Mexico, also boasts some travel-worthy regional Costco fare.

Mexico's 40 Costco locations feature unique items like pan de muerto, rosca de reyes, chicken in mole sauce, and so many snacks topped in chamoy or Tajín. However, one of the most enviable differences between Mexican and U.S. Costcos is found in the food court: the jalapeño machine. Hand-crank jalapeño machines are a standard feature in Mexican Costco food courts. These incredible gadgets dispense sliced pickled jalapeños to your heart's content. They're the ultimate topping for Costco's top-selling hot dogs, which, by the way, are also a great deal in Mexico. According to Costco, the price of its hot dog and soda combo translates to roughly $1.50 all around the world.