12 Best Costco Food Finds For Under $5

Whether objectively true or not, there's a perception that Costco ultimately saves you money. The actuality depends on one's lifestyle, shopping habits, and living situation (i.e., storage space), but the world's fourth-largest retailer has a consumer base that remains committed to the idea. More than 140 million people around the globe call themselves Costco members, and each has their own Costco shopping approach and aisle-hopping philosophy. Some go big on grocery hauls, some keep trips more compact and frequent, and others find a happy medium.

Yet, finding something at Costco under five dollars remains a challenge. This is due to the bulk, wholesale approach of the store, but sometimes you just need one or two small things. Outside of the store's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken (which people buy multiples of anyway, leading to literally hundreds of millions of Costco chickens being sold in 2025), it is tough to walk in with just a fiver in your pocket, hunting for a buy.

However, it's certainly not impossible. Granted, prices are always subject to change and fluctuate depending on region or individual store, so others may be in luck when seeking out these extremely low-priced goods. For now, these are the dozen Costco finds — at time of writing — that are priced below five bucks.