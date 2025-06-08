Frothing Milk For A Homemade Latte? These Are The Milk And Dairy Alternatives You Should Avoid

Ask coffee expert and former barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds what milk makes the best latte foam, and he won't mince words. "Whole milk really has a beautiful balance of fats and protein that gives the silky foam we all love," he exclusively told The Takeout. But as one of the professionals behind Home Coffee Expert, he also knows that whole milk isn't everyone's favorite choice, and non-dairy milks are essential for so many coffee drinkers.

Woodburn-Simmonds explained that the best products for latte foam essentially mimic the structure of whole milk. "Fat and protein content are the most important factors when it comes to milk frothing, and the balance between fat and protein in the milk dictates how easy or difficult it is to froth," he said. As such, low-fat milk is an absolute no-go when you want a voluminous foam on your latte or cappuccino.

When it comes to vegan options, Woodburn-Simmonds described almond milk foam as at least froth-able, but trying to froth rice milk is impossible, as the low protein and fat content in rice simply doesn't allow for frothing. And while coconut milk is high enough in fat to work well, the lack of protein also puts it on the bad list for latte art hopefuls. In fact, "Most of the nut milks you buy in the store will have too little fat to really foam nicely and will just be kind of thin and watery and not great," he warned.