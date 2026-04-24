Costco Is Selling This Coleman Cooler For 47% Cheaper Than Retail (But Here's The Catch)
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It's just about grilling season in many parts of the United States, which means juicy grilled BBQ chicken, refreshing shrimp salad side dishes, and loads of cold beverages will soon make their summer debut. It also means that some folks are probably looking around for deals on coolers to keep those drinks frosty during all the fun in the sun. Thanks to Costco, those icebox seekers are in luck. Right now, the discount warehouse is offering a Coleman unit to thirsty customers at almost half off what other retailers sell it for, but only if you purchase it online.
The Coleman Reunion 54-quart Steel Belted Cooler is priced at $124.99 on Costco's website — a steal compared to the roughly $240 Coleman sells it for. Some other retailers are likewise offering the cooler for less than Coleman, with Home Depot pricing it at $191.99 (like the membership warehouse, it's only available online). But even that sizable discount can't hold a candle to Costco's rate.
Coleman's steel-belted cooler boasts the capability of holding 85 cans at a time and keeps ice intact in hot temperatures for up to four days. It's also built with a specially designed lid that can hold up to 250 pounds, giving it the dual capability of an icebox and an extra seat around the campfire. Other features include a no-tilt drainage spout and a built-in stainless steel opener (not that folks who know how to crack open beer without a bottle opener will need it). Still, as notable as those characteristics are, the cooler does have some drawbacks.
Costco's Coleman Reunion price is great, but the cooler isn't perfect
Although Costco's $124.99 bargain on the Coleman Reunion 54-quart Steel Belted Cooler is extraordinary, the unit won't be ideal for everyone. There are a few issues that knock it down a couple of notches, starting with the weight. Empty, it's a hefty 18 pounds. Any cooler can be heavy once it's filled with ice and chilled drinks, but an additional 18 pounds on top of 85 beverages wouldn't make me excited to carry it uphill or across a park.
There's also the heat factor to consider. The product description claims it will keep ice in temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit for four days. That may sound impressive, but other models can sometimes keep ice for up to six days in similar conditions. Granted, this is only a problem if you plan on adventuring in the great outdoors for an extended time, but it's worth mentioning for folks who would want the cooler for camping trips.
Perhaps the biggest issue is with the lid itself. Some folks who have tested the cooler found that the lid doesn't seal tightly and can be opened even if it's latched shut. If it gets tipped over, be it in the car or when someone trips over it after too many cold ones, it's bound to leak and possibly spill its contents. These drawbacks don't make it any less of a steal at the price Costco is asking, and for many people, it will still be worth it despite potential shortcomings.