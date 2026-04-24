Costco Is Selling This Coleman Cooler For 47% Cheaper Than Retail (But Here's The Catch)

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It's just about grilling season in many parts of the United States, which means juicy grilled BBQ chicken, refreshing shrimp salad side dishes, and loads of cold beverages will soon make their summer debut. It also means that some folks are probably looking around for deals on coolers to keep those drinks frosty during all the fun in the sun. Thanks to Costco, those icebox seekers are in luck. Right now, the discount warehouse is offering a Coleman unit to thirsty customers at almost half off what other retailers sell it for, but only if you purchase it online.

The Coleman Reunion 54-quart Steel Belted Cooler is priced at $124.99 on Costco's website — a steal compared to the roughly $240 Coleman sells it for. Some other retailers are likewise offering the cooler for less than Coleman, with Home Depot pricing it at $191.99 (like the membership warehouse, it's only available online). But even that sizable discount can't hold a candle to Costco's rate.

Coleman's steel-belted cooler boasts the capability of holding 85 cans at a time and keeps ice intact in hot temperatures for up to four days. It's also built with a specially designed lid that can hold up to 250 pounds, giving it the dual capability of an icebox and an extra seat around the campfire. Other features include a no-tilt drainage spout and a built-in stainless steel opener (not that folks who know how to crack open beer without a bottle opener will need it). Still, as notable as those characteristics are, the cooler does have some drawbacks.