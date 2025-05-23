Shrimp Salad Is The Refreshing Summer Side Every BBQ Needs
Shrimp salad doesn't get the nod at a barbecue. To be honest, I only recently became aware this dish even existed. It seems like an interesting side that doesn't really belong anywhere. But once it hits the table, it's something people keep going back for. It's cool, crisp, and (when made right) exactly what you want to eat when the sun's beating down.
The base is simple. All it typically consists of is chilled shrimp tossed with a creamy, citrusy dressing along with a handful of fresh vegetables. From there, the options are wide open. Shrimp itself brings a slightly sweet, briny flavor that pairs well with a bunch of different ingredients you can tailor to your liking. What truly makes shrimp salad a standout is that it feels like a break from the usual lineup of sides — the flip side of what I was mentioning earlier in terms of it not belonging.
Don't get me wrong, nobody's mad about coleslaw or potato salad being on the table. But a chilled bowl of shrimp with bright herbs and a hint of lemon should always have an honorary spot. It's light enough to eat on a hot day, but satisfying enough to still feel like a full bite.
Different ways to make shrimp salad your own
There's no one right way to make shrimp salad, and that's part of the reason it's an excellent addition to a cookout, as you can always change it up. A lot of people like to go the classic deli-style direction with chopped celery, a little red onion, a heavy hand of mayo, and a squirt of lemon juice to brighten things up. But that's just one option. Plenty of people lean toward Greek yogurt as a lighter base, for example. It gives the same creaminess as mayo but with a bit more tang which holds up really well if your salad is sitting out for a bit during a long cookout.
If you want to get rid of creamy dressings altogether, go the olive oil route. Extra-virgin olive oil mixed with lemon juice or red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like dill and basil makes for a vinaigrette-style dressing that's light but flavorful. You can also bring in Mediterranean flavors with olives, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. My personal preference would be to make it spicy by tossing in a little jalapeño or crushed red pepper.
Shrimp salad also doesn't have to stay in a bowl. You can stuff it into lettuce cups, tuck it inside a warm pita, or serve it over a bed of arugula for a more composed side dish. However you go about it, the main thing you want to remember is to keep things cool and full of flavor. Be sure to calculate how much shrimp you need to cook for the whole guest list so you don't run out.
Should you cook the shrimp yourself or buy it ready to go?
This might be the only part of shrimp salad that requires a little decision-making. Pre-cooked shrimp is definitely convenient; you can grab it from the seafood section, chill it, chop it, and you're done. That makes it perfect for when you're prepping a bunch of food at once and just need one less thing to think about. But if you're going for flavor, cooking your own shrimp is worth the extra step. Trust me, y'all.
There's a big flavor difference between fresh and frozen shrimp. Shrimp that's been cooked fresh, especially with the shell on, tends to have a more intense, yet cleaner flavor. You can boil it in water with lemon, bay leaves, and peppercorns or quickly sauté it in a pan with olive oil and garlic. Either way, make sure to let it cool completely before you mix it into your salad.
The biggest mistake to avoid when cooking shrimp (cooked or pre-cooked) is to overdo it. Overcooked shrimp get rubbery fast and there's no amount of dressing that'll fix that. Whether you peel and cook it yourself or go with store-bought, the real final touch comes from what you add after, such as fresh herbs, crunchy veggies, and a balanced dressing that brings it all together without overpowering the shrimp itself. You won't regret adding shrimp salad to your rotation and if you never heard of it before, you're welcome.