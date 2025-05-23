Shrimp Salad Is The Refreshing Summer Side Every BBQ Needs

Shrimp salad doesn't get the nod at a barbecue. To be honest, I only recently became aware this dish even existed. It seems like an interesting side that doesn't really belong anywhere. But once it hits the table, it's something people keep going back for. It's cool, crisp, and (when made right) exactly what you want to eat when the sun's beating down.

The base is simple. All it typically consists of is chilled shrimp tossed with a creamy, citrusy dressing along with a handful of fresh vegetables. From there, the options are wide open. Shrimp itself brings a slightly sweet, briny flavor that pairs well with a bunch of different ingredients you can tailor to your liking. What truly makes shrimp salad a standout is that it feels like a break from the usual lineup of sides — the flip side of what I was mentioning earlier in terms of it not belonging.

Don't get me wrong, nobody's mad about coleslaw or potato salad being on the table. But a chilled bowl of shrimp with bright herbs and a hint of lemon should always have an honorary spot. It's light enough to eat on a hot day, but satisfying enough to still feel like a full bite.