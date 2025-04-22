The Biggest Mistake You're Probably Making When Cooking Shrimp

Certain cooks love throwing around the term "fresh ingredients" like it's some kind of flex, but shrimp is something best bought from the freezer case. (Fresh fish, or seafood in general, isn't always better than frozen.) It's almost guaranteed that the non-frozen shrimp you see at the fish counter were flash-frozen when caught, which means they've since been thawed and may have started to deteriorate a bit. Even food professionals like Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, endorse frozen shrimp. As she told The Takeout, "I love to keep wild-caught gulf shrimp in my freezer because it's so easy to pull out for a quick and delicious dinner." Lonsdale did note, however, that "The crucial step is to season them once they're defrosted."

As to why it would be a mistake not to season the shrimp, unseasoned food lacks a certain je ne sais quoi. (Some might call it flavor.) Still, as Lonsdale explained, you can't really spice up your shrimp when they're covered in ice crystals, so don't even try. "If shrimp are frozen," she said, "salt and pepper will not stick to the flesh." This means you'll need to defrost them first unless you're poaching them. In the latter case, you can simply add the seasonings to the cooking liquid.