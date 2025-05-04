The Big Flavor Difference Between Fresh And Frozen Shrimp

Some debates never end, not even the seemingly harmless one about fresh shrimp being so much better than frozen. I'm one of those people that has stood in the seafood aisle, paralyzed by indecision. If you can relate, I'm sure you know it's annoying, especially if you catch yourself trying to throw together a fancy meal. For the sake of confused shrimp buyers the world over, I'm willing to throw my hat in the ring and settle this debate once and for all.

If you're chasing peak flavor, fresh shrimp wins. It's often noticeably sweeter, more tender, and less, how do you say, shrimpy? The superiority of fresh shrimp is especially true when you snag some right from the coast, where it hasn't been frozen, thawed, and passed around like a party favor. If you live away from the ocean or don't want to spend half your grocery budget on shellfish, frozen shrimp can still get the job done. The decision may ultimately come down to whether you're trying to save a few bucks. Either way, these tips will come in handy when buying shrimp.