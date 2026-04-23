Costco Shoppers Just Spotted This Steak Find That Takes Almost All The Work Out Of Grilling

A popular item has made a recent return to the Costco deli, and is convincing customers to choose steak for an easy weeknight dinner. Kirkland Signature Flank Steak with Lime Cilantro Marinade is trending at the warehouse grocer, selling for between $13.50 and $15 a pound depending on location. It's a grab-and-grill style dinner that you can cook straight out of the package — and it tastes like you worked on it all day. It joins a whole battalion of other Costco deli finds that make dinner a breeze, like Kirkland Signature's mac and cheese. That deli item ranked high in our analysis of the best and worst premade Costco meals, and it'd make a great side dish for a grilled cilantro-lime flank steak.

Fresh lime wedges decorate the top of the raw cilantro-marinated flank steak. It has a generous coating of spices, and you can see the steak is soaking in marinade in the package. According to the ingredient list, the marinade is made with a cilantro base and other ingredients include garlic, gluten-free soy sauce, herbs, and spices. One YouTube review points out you get an extra container of the marinade to use as a sauce in the package. The reviewer praises the presentation (especially the sliced limes), but says the steak is more bland than they thought — that extra sauce is a garnish that amps up the flavor in one simple step.