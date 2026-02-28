We've covered the must-try staples of Mexican cuisine, but what about items that are specifically Tex-Mex? And yes, there is a difference. Let's talk about it.

Just like its name indicates, Tex-Mex was born of the marriage between Texan and Mexican traditions. It's a delicious style of food characterized by bold, vibrant flavors, and it's preferred by many — for good reason. Tex-Mex cuisine revolves around core ingredients like tortillas, beans, chiles, meat, and dairy. But it transforms those basic components into a new kind of comfort food that delivers every time. Tex-Mex comes to the table sizzling, steaming, and piping hot. It's beloved for its brilliant use of spices, sauces, and copious amounts of melty cheese. With creamy, spicy qualities that keep diners coming back, Tex-Mex has become a tried-and-true favorite, far beyond the border running between the U.S. and Mexico.

If you're a fan of big portions and even bigger flavors, Tex-Mex might be the food group that has your name written all over it. It's a cuisine that deserves to be celebrated with gusto, whether you're scooping up savory queso with tortilla chips, diving into a mountain of nachos, or digging into a massive, still-sizzling fajita sampler. To get you started, let's explore 11 popular dishes to try for a bit of Tex-Mex magic.