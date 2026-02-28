11 Popular Dishes To Try For A Bit Of Tex-Mex
We've covered the must-try staples of Mexican cuisine, but what about items that are specifically Tex-Mex? And yes, there is a difference. Let's talk about it.
Just like its name indicates, Tex-Mex was born of the marriage between Texan and Mexican traditions. It's a delicious style of food characterized by bold, vibrant flavors, and it's preferred by many — for good reason. Tex-Mex cuisine revolves around core ingredients like tortillas, beans, chiles, meat, and dairy. But it transforms those basic components into a new kind of comfort food that delivers every time. Tex-Mex comes to the table sizzling, steaming, and piping hot. It's beloved for its brilliant use of spices, sauces, and copious amounts of melty cheese. With creamy, spicy qualities that keep diners coming back, Tex-Mex has become a tried-and-true favorite, far beyond the border running between the U.S. and Mexico.
If you're a fan of big portions and even bigger flavors, Tex-Mex might be the food group that has your name written all over it. It's a cuisine that deserves to be celebrated with gusto, whether you're scooping up savory queso with tortilla chips, diving into a mountain of nachos, or digging into a massive, still-sizzling fajita sampler. To get you started, let's explore 11 popular dishes to try for a bit of Tex-Mex magic.
1. Fajitas
You can't have a list of must-try Tex-Mex dishes without first and foremost including this all-time favorite: fajitas. We've touched a little upon the fascinating history of where fajitas were invented, but the delicious Tex-Mex dish deserves a bigger celebration. As soon as fajitas are ordered, you've won the day. But the moment that sizzling platter hits the table, its dizzyingly delicious aroma rising with the steam, is when the fun really begins — because fajitas are at once a full meal and a show. There's drama. There's pizazz. There are heads turning and envious eyes watching as piping-hot servings are scooped and devoured.
The mouthwatering basis of the dish is grilled strips of meat — usually steak or chicken — mixed with strips of colorful bell peppers and onions that have been seasoned and cooked. Alongside the skillet of vegetables and meat, you're typically served a variety of accompaniments like tortillas, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. The diner gets to mix and match these components, building their own tacos as they like.
Fittingly, the name "fajitas" is drawn directly from the Spanish word for "strips." Legend has it that, back in the 1930s and '40s, ranch workers in southern Texas and northern Mexico were often paid in meat, specifically tougher cuts like skirt steak. The ranchers would marinate the meat, grill it over an open flame, and eat it with tortillas. And voila — the resulting meal is still a Tex-Mex favorite today.
2. Cheese enchiladas with red chili gravy
It doesn't get more comforting than ooey, gooey, melty cheese. Tex-Mex takes that to iconic heights with cheese enchiladas topped with red chili gravy. You can't go wrong with corn tortillas filled to bursting with savory cheese, then baked until bubbly and oh-so-divine. And for the grand finale, those enchiladas are absolutely smothered with a flavor-filled chili gravy that spreads to cover anything and everything else on the plate.
Not only is this chili gravy the key ingredient tying everything together, but it's also officially the element that makes this iteration of cheese enchiladas a Tex-Mex dish. The gravy is made via a mix of flour-centric gravy techniques prevalent in the U.S., using the classic Mexican chile flavors that the cuisine is renowned for, like garlic and cumin. Take those spices, throw in some chiles, broth, and fat, and mix it all together to create Tex-Mex magic. The resulting sauce is a smooth-as-silk gravy that sticks with you long after your last forkful disappears from the plate.
While this gravy definitely has a kick, it shouldn't be so spicy that it overpowers the enchiladas. It's the combination of rich, luxurious cheese filling and sumptuous chili gravy that makes this Tex-Mex favorite the epitome of feel-good dining.
3. Chili con carne
Essential to Tex-Mex cuisine is chili con carne from San Antonio, Texas. Pull up a chair, because this hot and hearty dish deserves a full description. It's not a thin soup politely sipped by the spoonful, nor is it for timid diners. Chili con carne is a thick affair, full of bold flavors and packed with spiced meat that won't leave you hungry (though it's so delicious, you'll likely desire a second serving).
The original recipe calls for beef, usually ground. It's browned and simmered til juicy and succulent. After that, chefs deviate. Some iterations of chili con carne include hot breakfast sausage or beans for added heft. Most include fresh veggies like celery and onion along with plenty of garlic. Poblano peppers are a common addition, delivering the kick of spice specific to chili con carne. Tomato paste and crushed tomatoes balance things out, while chili powder, salt, and pepper work to liven the lot.
While the signature mix of chili and cumin often steal the show here, providing the aroma and flavor that the dish is know for, a delicious chili con carne requires an ensemble. It's a Tex-Mex meal that is scent-filled and satisfying, with a rich history tied to both Mexican and Texan cooking.
4. Nachos
You'd probably love to see a DIY nacho bar at your next summer cookout. The delightfully crispy, savory, and crunchy concoctions that are nachos are also crowd pleasers. The tasty dish is built on a foundation of fresh tortilla chips — or corn tortillas cut into triangles and fried until golden — and topped with as many savory ingredients as you can handle. You probably know all that, but did you know that nachos are a Tex-Mex affair?
The initial version of nachos (first created in the1940s in a Mexican border town) was painfully basic: just individual chips paired with some cheese and sliced jalapeño. Over the years, though, nachos have evolved to include everything from beans to seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken, veggies like onions and tomatoes, and (of course) additional toppings like sour cream, salsa, sliced black olives, and guacamole. Each of these brings the flavor of the dish to new heights.
Any good plate of nachos starts with tortilla chips topped with a dazzling amount of cheese. That cheese could be shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack that has been melted until gooey and hot, or the processed nacho cheese (often found at movie theaters and sporting events) that flows like lava over your mountain of chips. Once each chip is appropriately covered in cheese, toppings are added. Nachos can be fully loaded, or simply adorned with cheese and jalapeño slices (a popular Tex-Mex pick). The choice is yours.
5. Queso dip
If you're talking about Tex-Mex dishes that are quintessential comfort foods, you need to mention queso dip. It's basically Tex-Mex magic in liquid cheese form, and diners are eating it up — with tortilla chips, of course.
Queso dip can vary in color from yellowy-orange (clearly a nod to the American nacho cheese it hails from) to white (known as chile con queso) and people tend to have a strong preference for one or the other. Regardless of the hue, a proper queso is a traditional Tex-Mex dish that delivers smooth, scoop-able perfection. (The trick to getting this consistency right is adding thickening agents like cornstarch and evaporated milk during the cooking process.)
As for the ideal flavor of the queso, that depends on the maker's preference and tolerance for heat. Some want a bold, fiery dip, so they add spices and chiles like minced jalapeño or serrano. Others like to keep it simple and mild. You really can't go wrong either way. You can even top your queso dip with pico de gallo or chopped chorizo. Now, you're surely craving your own serving of this Tex-Mex classic, so enjoy our list of popular store-bought quesos, ranked. Happy ending, Tex-Mex lovers!
6. Breakfast tacos
Breakfast tacos may sound like a trend cooked up by your bougie local cafe, but in Texas, they are anything but new. In fact, they've been a Tex-Mex mainstay for years.
A classic Tex-Mex breakfast taco begins with a soft tortilla (most commonly flour, not corn) that is filled with scrambled eggs and cheese. From there, it can become a proverbial smorgasbord, with toppings added according to personal preference. Popular fillings for a Tex-Mex breakfast taco include bacon, sausage, or even chorizo. Many also include diced potatoes, bell peppers, or refried beans (particularly if you're building a vegetarian or vegan version; for the latter, skip the eggs and cheese). And of course, to properly take things to the next level, you're got to finish your breakfast taco with a vibrant salsa spooned overtop.
Just like those enjoyed later in the day, breakfast tacos are hand-held wonders, and a favorite for both efficiency and satisfaction. They're portable enough to be eaten on-the-go, and easy enough to whip up on the daily. For these and other reasons, they make frequent appearances on restaurant menus and on breakfast tables across the U.S. Talk about an ideal Tex-Mex takeaway.
7. Puffy tacos
When tacos are mentioned, most people only think of two options: soft taco or hard taco. But there are also puffy tacos, a Tex-Mex surprise with roots in San Antonio. And they are more than able to hold their own against either of the other two types of tacos that are more commonly known.
Making a puffy taco starts with fresh masa dough, not a cooked tortilla as is the case with most other tacos. This fresh dough is pressed before being dropped directly into hot oil. As it fries, it will balloon up with some dramatic flair, resulting in a lovely, airy shell of sorts. This shell is shaped into a U, which creates the perfect opening for the cloud-like taco's fillings: shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and maybe salsa. (In general, the fillings used for puffy tacos tend to be less over-the-top than for other Tex-Mex items, and this allows the shell to shine.)
Clearly, the puffy taco comes by its moniker honestly. Instead of delivering the delicate brittleness of a hard taco, or the wrap-around security of a soft taco, the puffy taco combines the best of both worlds, showcasing a crisp exterior, and also a pillowy interior. These delicacies are ideally enjoyed directly post-fry, while their shape is still intact and the crunch is tight, yet the insides are tender, not yet soggy.
8. Burritos
Burritos originated in Mexico before becoming a cornerstone of Tex-Mex cuisine and, eventually, a global affair that's seen everywhere from upscale restaurant menus to food trucks, and home kitchens. (You can even find some great burritos at gas stations if you're feeling adventurous.) While the burrito has deep roots in Mexican food traditions, the United States has developed its own regional interpretations, including Mission-style burritos in California and the smothered, chile-smothered Colorado version.
Tex-Mex burritos are encased in a large flour tortilla, and most often include a comforting and hearty mixture of meat (beans if you prefer animal-free fare), rice, and cheese. Toppings of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa (maybe a dab of guacamole for good measure if you're feeling extra) are also regular stars in this Tex-Mex show. What results is a hearty, though anything but boring bite that is a popular fan favorite, and one that differs from more minimalist Mexican preparations, which may feature fewer fillings and a greater focus on the tortilla and main ingredient.
Funny story: The word burrito literally translates to "little donkey." As for how exactly that nickname came to be, the world may never quite know. Whatever the exact details behind the name, the burrito is here to stay, and has gained quite the widespread fan base.
9. Chimichangas
The Tex-Mex chimichanga is essentially a burrito that has been deep-fried within an inch of its life until it's golden and crackling to perfection. You can imagine that the Tex-Mex burrito got a fun makeover, and the chimichanga is the mouthwatering glow-up.
To make a chimichanga like the ones served in Tex-Mex restaurants, the chef will take a flour tortilla and wrap it tightly around classic burrito fillings, then deep-fry it until it's extra crispy. (It sort of looks like a giant egg roll.) Inside, you'll find a tasty combination of classic burrito ingredients, ranging from various meats to beans, rice, and cheese. A chimichanga can also be topped with cold ingredients like salsa or guacamole. But it's the exterior shell that steals the show, and separates the chimichanga from the rest of the crowd. That crunchy, chewy shell delivers a bite beloved by all who know it, and keeps Tex-Mex fans coming back for more.
The chimichanga is especially appreciated in Arizona, where chefs and diners are known to engage in heated debate over who first invented the now-popular dish. Some swear that a burrito was one day dropped in hot oil by accident, and that this was directly followed by a fast-edited utterance that became the official name. Regardless of whether or not that origin story is true, the deep-fried delicacy has withstood the test of time and remained a Tex-Mex favorite.
10. Tamale pie
Making tamales is a notoriously time-intensive process, often becoming a full-on event. It requires the mixing of the masa, the prepping of the filling, the painstaking task of filling the individual corn husks by hand, the perfect folding, and then the steaming until the tamales are done. We don't often have the time, but we sure do love the taste — so to remedy this conundrum, Tex-Mex cuisine has given us the tamale pie.
Basically, tamale pie is what one makes when actual tamales aren't on the agenda. It's the low-stress, high-reward answer for those craving a savory and scrumptious tamale, and it only requires a fraction of the time to prepare. The tamale pie isn't so much a pie as it is a casserole, and it's a proper Tex-Mex creation that reimagines the Mexican tamale as an all-in-one, easy meal.
Foregoing the traditional corn husk encasements of tamales, a Tex-Mex tamale pie features layers of seasoned ground meat and sometimes beans topped with masa or cornbread batter. It's all generously spiced, and baked together in the oven for a Southwestern meal that's been popular since it first hit the Tex-Mex culinary scene in the early 20th century.
11. Hard shell tacos
The hard shell taco is a tried-and-true staple that regularly graces lunch and dinner tables around the U.S. A core component of any Tex-Mex menu, this type of taco features a corn tortilla that has been fried until rigid and crisp (hence the name). When it is still warm, the tortilla is bent into a U shape, turning it into an open vessel that's ready to accept the next step of the delicious process: the fillings.
Inside a hard shell taco, you'll typically find ingredients such as seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Common flourishes added to complete this delicate feat of a meal are spoonfuls of salsa and sour cream. The word "mouthwatering" doesn't even begin to describe these tacos, which could easily be considered the most popular of the Tex-Mex spread.
Fried tacos, known as tacos dorados south of the border, have long been a mainstay in Mexico. When they made their way north in the early 20th century, they brought their popularity with them. In fact, some of the first English-language taco recipes say specifically to use fried shells. Mass production via molds and fryers made it easy to buy pre-formed shells for hard tacos from major grocery stores around the U.S. Now, they're frequently on Tex-Mex restaurant menus and also served at home as a convenient bit of Tex-Mex magic.