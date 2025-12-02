12 Popular Store-Bought Quesos, Ranked Worst To Best

To some die-hard queso lovers, the fact that this jar was made with oat milk and cashew butter as opposed to the standard mix of milk and dairy cheese is enough to land this dip at the bottom of the list. To me, vegan queso is still queso, and some of the best non-dairy ice creams are made with oat milk, so I had high hopes for this dairy-free alternative. But Credo queso is bad regardless of its ingredients.

The first issue comes the first moment when you dip this chip. At room temperature, it has a passable texture, but once it's heated, the dip doesn't have enough viscosity to cling to your chip. To get enough queso from the bowl to your mouth, you have to scoop it up and rush it over (I spilled some on my pants in the chaos). And once you get there, you wonder whether it was worth the trouble.

There's a vaguely smoky flavor to this queso provided by a blend of spices, but that's where the fun ends. The jar advertises itself as medium spicy, but there is no heat to speak of. The only strong taste that comes through is a sour, astringent quality. It was so strange that for a moment, I thought the oat milk had gone bad inside the jar. If you're vegan, you don't have to suffer through this jar. There are better options.