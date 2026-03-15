Why Costco Steaks Make Grilling Easier

There's something about steak that makes many home cooks nervous. Maybe it's because steakhouses tend to cost so much money and people assume a higher price point signifies more expertise is required. Whatever the case, you can and should be making steak at home. Costco offers plenty of steak options that make grilling steak easy as can be. To find out more, we spoke to Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, which has locations in New York, Boston, and Florida.

"Most of the cuts you see at Costco are very approachable," said Abdoo. "Ribeye, New York strip, filet mignon, skirt steak, flank steak, and brisket. The key is simply knowing when the meat is properly cooked." Whatever cut of meat you lean toward, the most important factor is temperature, and a digital instant-read thermometer is what Abdoo recommends everyone use to measure it. "It takes the guesswork out of grilling and helps you cook like a pro," he explained.

Beef is beef no matter what cut you're cooking, which means you'll want to get the internal temperature to a consistent level across the board. "I usually recommend pulling steaks at an internal temperature of about 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit for a great medium-rare to medium doneness," Abdoo said. This can be said of every steak, though. What makes Costco steaks particularly attractive is that they're cut thicker than normal. "The thickness can vary depending on the store, but Costco often does cut their steaks fairly thick," he said. "In my opinion, thicker steaks actually make grilling easier, not harder."