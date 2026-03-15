Why Costco Steaks Make Grilling Easier
There's something about steak that makes many home cooks nervous. Maybe it's because steakhouses tend to cost so much money and people assume a higher price point signifies more expertise is required. Whatever the case, you can and should be making steak at home. Costco offers plenty of steak options that make grilling steak easy as can be. To find out more, we spoke to Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, which has locations in New York, Boston, and Florida.
"Most of the cuts you see at Costco are very approachable," said Abdoo. "Ribeye, New York strip, filet mignon, skirt steak, flank steak, and brisket. The key is simply knowing when the meat is properly cooked." Whatever cut of meat you lean toward, the most important factor is temperature, and a digital instant-read thermometer is what Abdoo recommends everyone use to measure it. "It takes the guesswork out of grilling and helps you cook like a pro," he explained.
Beef is beef no matter what cut you're cooking, which means you'll want to get the internal temperature to a consistent level across the board. "I usually recommend pulling steaks at an internal temperature of about 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit for a great medium-rare to medium doneness," Abdoo said. This can be said of every steak, though. What makes Costco steaks particularly attractive is that they're cut thicker than normal. "The thickness can vary depending on the store, but Costco often does cut their steaks fairly thick," he said. "In my opinion, thicker steaks actually make grilling easier, not harder."
Why thick steaks are easier to grill than thin steaks
We actually love cooking thick steaks using the sous vide method, but grilling them certainly has its own benefits. "A thicker cut gives you more time to build a great sear or grill marks on the outside while still bringing the center up to your desired temperature," said Matt Abdoo. "With thinner steaks, you often risk overcooking the center by the time you achieve the crust you want on the outside." Speaking of which, you shouldn't be wrapping steak in aluminum foil like you do with brisket. Instead of creating that nice crust we're looking for, it actually makes the meat soggy.
Getting your hands on high-quality, thick steaks at wholesale prices is tough to beat, which is why Costco is a favorite of many grillmasters. If you've been working up the courage to try your hand at grilling steaks, put your Costco membership to use and get cracking. You won't find another store that offers quite as much value.