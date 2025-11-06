The Aluminum Foil Mistake That's Ruining The Crust On Your Steak

Carmellini points out that not all cuts of steak call for a crust, like Wagyu, which warrants a different approach on the grill. "Now, USDA prime American steaks ... we want that crust because we want that texture, that grilled flavor." He recommends getting started the day before, and leaving the steaks unwrapped in the fridge to draw out as much moisture as possible. "Do it 12 hours on one side, flip it over, 12 hours the other side, so the steak's already a little dry," he shares. This fridge drying process helps speed up dehydration, allowing the steak to brown as soon as it hits the hot pan.

However, Carmellini also warns, "If you get a steak out of a plastic wrap and just start to cook it, it's never going to get a great crust." Moisture trapped by packaging leads to steaming the surface rather than searing it, sabotaging any chance of the delicious char and taste created by the Maillard reaction. The same principle applies once it's off the heat; draping foil over the steak only reintroduces the moisture you worked so hard to remove.

Instead, Carmellini recommends simply letting your steak rest uncovered. "You can put it on a plate; it doesn't even have to be a resting rack," he says. The rack simply helps with circulation, draining any leftover water out of the steak, but resting is just about letting the protein strands relax. "That traps the moisture inside the protein strands. That's what you want," emphasizes Carmellini.