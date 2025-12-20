5 Costco Finds That Make Reaching Your Protein Goals A Breeze

A protein-heavy diet may be something we associate with bodybuilders and athletes, but the truth is we all need protein in our diets. A normally active adult requires about half a gram (0.54, to be exact) of protein for each pound they weigh, while athletes need .68 grams per pound. Even if you're not all that active, you ought to boost your protein intake if you're over 40, since at this age muscle mass starts to deteriorate. If you're not getting the protein you need, it's an easy fix — just grab your wallet and membership card and head for your nearest Costco.

One obvious solution to all your protein woes is Costco's famous loss-leader rotisserie chicken since a three-ounce serving of roast chicken contains about 23 grams of protein. While you can repurpose that chicken into any number of easy weeknight meals, you probably won't want to eat it three times a day, every day. For the sake of variety, we put together some of our favorite Costco finds which are packed with protein and make for a simple snack or a quick, satisfying meal.