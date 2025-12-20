5 Costco Finds That Make Reaching Your Protein Goals A Breeze
A protein-heavy diet may be something we associate with bodybuilders and athletes, but the truth is we all need protein in our diets. A normally active adult requires about half a gram (0.54, to be exact) of protein for each pound they weigh, while athletes need .68 grams per pound. Even if you're not all that active, you ought to boost your protein intake if you're over 40, since at this age muscle mass starts to deteriorate. If you're not getting the protein you need, it's an easy fix — just grab your wallet and membership card and head for your nearest Costco.
One obvious solution to all your protein woes is Costco's famous loss-leader rotisserie chicken since a three-ounce serving of roast chicken contains about 23 grams of protein. While you can repurpose that chicken into any number of easy weeknight meals, you probably won't want to eat it three times a day, every day. For the sake of variety, we put together some of our favorite Costco finds which are packed with protein and make for a simple snack or a quick, satisfying meal.
Protein coffee for multi-taskers
A cup of coffee may help you start your day, but the beverage alone doesn't contain much in the way of nutrients. Adding milk or cream gives it a small protein boost, while a third ingredient, protein powder, can turn it into DIY protein coffee. If you can't be bothered to futz around with the necessary preparations, it's a lot easier to simply pick up a pack of Joyburst Protein Coffee Shakes from Costco so you can enjoy your wake-up juice while also elevating your protein intake.
Costco is all about bulk buys, so this product is sold in 18-packs for $36.31. This is the online price; your warehouse may vary. (Back in September, a Facebook user reported scoring an 18-pack for just $20 at their local Costco.) This comes out to about $2 per 11-ounce carton. Each drink has just 130 calories while packing a hefty 30-gram protein punch. Even though the shakes are labeled as dark roast, one Reddit user — a fan of the product who stocks up every time it's on sale — says it tastes like milky, slightly sweet coffee. It's also not quite as thick as some of the other protein shakes or coffee drinks on the market, making it more of an easy-drinking morning beverage than a full-on meal replacement.
Sparkling protein water for something lighter
For a protein drink of an entirely different sort, check out Genius Gourmet Sparkling Protein. This beverage doesn't bill itself as either a seltzer or a soda, but its closer to the latter since it's sweetened with sucralose. The important part, however, is the whey protein isolates and bovine collagen peptides, both of which combine to boost the beverage's protein content to 30 grams per 12-ounce can. These are sold in 15-packs and the online price is $32.09.
The drink, which comes in a blue raspberry lemonade flavor (the only kind the company currently manufactures), is on the sweet side, but Redditors who've tried it seem to find it a refreshing change from most protein drinks. As one person put it, "I've gotten to the point where I dread protein shakes, and this is amazing." Another suggested a workaround for it being too sweet for their taste: "I pour the protein seltzer into a huge thermos & add a non-sweetened carbonated water (like Bubbly or La Croix) to dilute the sweetness. It's a win-win!"
Spicy protein chips for snacking
Protein-rich, yet crunchy snack foods were once limited to chicharrones, but you can get sick of these in a hurry if they're your only option. Now you can switch them up with protein chips made from chicken. A DIY version can be made by crisping chicken skin in the oven (try it with your leftover Costco rotisserie chicken), but you'll only get a small handful of chips. If you buy a bag of Wilde Protein Chips from Costco, however, you'll get 8 ½ ounces for $11.11.
Wilde chips aren't made with chicken alone, but also contain egg whites and bone broth. Each serving has 10 grams of protein and 170 calories — the latter number is similar to the calorie count for potato chips, but chicken chips have five times the amount of protein. Costco's website is showing these chips available in the trendy Nashville Hot flavor, but Costco warehouses have been known to carry other varieties such as Korean Sweet & Spicy and Buffalo. According to one Redditor, Wilde Protein Chips are "Wonderfully addictive and spicy." Another says, "I really like them! Better than potato chips as they are protein-heavy."
Cookie-flavored protein bars
Protein bars are a convenient way to get some nutrition on the go, but with certain brands, eating them can feel more like a chore than a pleasure. Kirkland Signature Protein Bars, however, manage to be pretty flavorful as well as healthy. They're available in four cookie-inspired varieties: chocolate brownie, chocolate chip cookie dough, cookies and cream, and chocolate peanut butter chunk. The former two are bundled together in one variety pack while the latter are bundled in another. Each box of 20 bars sells for around $25.
The Costco subreddit seems to have a pretty positive opinion of these protein bars. They praise the low cost compared to other protein bars as well as the fact they're sugar-free (erithrytol and stevia are used as sweeteners). While some complain that certain batches of these protein bars can be kind of hard, others point out that 10 seconds in the microwave softens them right up. As one person commented about the microwave trick, "Tastes like a warm cookie to me then."
Salmon burgers for a quick and easy dinner
Salmon is a true super food — not only is it rich in protein, it's also packed full of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon steaks can be pretty pricy, though; and on any given day, you may not have the time or the energy to prepare them. With Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers, however, all you need to do is heat and eat for a quick 20 grams of protein.
Costco sells a bag of 12 burgers for $22.46. Each burger weighs four ounces, which works out to about $7.49 per pound. Not bad, considering how salmon fillets can cost over twice that much. They're made from wild-caught salmon, which, unlike farmed salmon, is unlikely to contain antibiotics or growth hormones. The best thing about them, though, is how convenient they are to prepare. They can be cooked straight from frozen and it takes just 10 minutes in a frying pan (or 12 in an air fryer) to warm them up. Plop one on a bun, add a slice of cheese, a blop of tartar sauce (or one of many other toppings sure to upgrade your fish sandwich), and enjoy your high-protein meal.