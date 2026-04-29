Dunkin's New Oreo Drink Lineup Has A Couple Of Sweet Dreams And A Few Sugary Nightmares

For many people, cookies and cream is a lifestyle, maybe even a religion. Well, if you subscribe to the church of all things cookies and cream, you better take yourself right into your local Dunkin' right now. On April 29, Dunkin' is officially running on Oreos. The popular coffee chain just released brand new cold beverages that come with a little Oreo spin. It's a good variety of coffee and non-coffee type drinks and all of them look exactly the way you would expect an Oreo adjacent treat to look. Without a single sip, I can tell you that much about the new Oreo drinks at Dunkin'. The Oreo line comes off the heels of the banana themed drinks from Dunkin'.

The new Oreo lineup includes, the Oreo Coolatta, Oreo Cloud Latte, Oreo Matcha Latte, Oreo Triple Mocha Coffee Chiller, and Oreo Caramel Creme Coffee Chiller. Let's also just get the elephant in the room out of the way. Similar to its Iced Coffee, none of the new Dunkin' drinks are known for their nutritional value. They all sound delicious in theory and each one looks more decadent than the next. However, I've been down this road before and might be a little jaded. Since you can't judge a beverage by its cover, I went deep into the Dunkin' Oreo-verse to bring you an honest assessment of the new cold beverages. Here are the ones to grab and the ones you should pass on.