Dunkin's New Oreo Drink Lineup Has A Couple Of Sweet Dreams And A Few Sugary Nightmares
For many people, cookies and cream is a lifestyle, maybe even a religion. Well, if you subscribe to the church of all things cookies and cream, you better take yourself right into your local Dunkin' right now. On April 29, Dunkin' is officially running on Oreos. The popular coffee chain just released brand new cold beverages that come with a little Oreo spin. It's a good variety of coffee and non-coffee type drinks and all of them look exactly the way you would expect an Oreo adjacent treat to look. Without a single sip, I can tell you that much about the new Oreo drinks at Dunkin'. The Oreo line comes off the heels of the banana themed drinks from Dunkin'.
The new Oreo lineup includes, the Oreo Coolatta, Oreo Cloud Latte, Oreo Matcha Latte, Oreo Triple Mocha Coffee Chiller, and Oreo Caramel Creme Coffee Chiller. Let's also just get the elephant in the room out of the way. Similar to its Iced Coffee, none of the new Dunkin' drinks are known for their nutritional value. They all sound delicious in theory and each one looks more decadent than the next. However, I've been down this road before and might be a little jaded. Since you can't judge a beverage by its cover, I went deep into the Dunkin' Oreo-verse to bring you an honest assessment of the new cold beverages. Here are the ones to grab and the ones you should pass on.
Methodology
I purchased the small size in every Dunkin' Oreo drink variety and did not make any changes to the orders. I took each one exactly as it comes to provide a true and fair review. Each one was judged on flavor, consistency, sweetness, and of course the Oreo inclusions and taste.
Oreo Cloud Latte
Considering that Dunkin's new Oreo Cloud Latte is topped with marshmallow cold foam and crushed cookies on top, I was fully prepared to drink a sugar-laden sip that I would eventually regret. Imagine my surprise when it was not at all too sweet. Instead, the Oreo Cloud Latte has a nice coffee flavor and instead of being completely outdone by the Oreo accompaniments, it's complemented by them. The marshmallow cold foam is very sweet but works since there's nothing additional in the coffee adding extra sugar. The balance is there if you like your iced coffee with a hefty side of cookies and cream flavor.
I need to take a minute to talk to you about the marshmallow cold foam. It's absolutely heavenly and should not be missed. It's creamy, rich and the tiny bits of Oreo sprinkled throughout really make it pop. The Oreo Cloud Latte truly deserves its name because the foam is airy and fluffy. There's no false advertising here. The Oreo Cloud Latte comes with two pumps of chocolate cookie swirl, milk, the delectable marshmallow cold foam, and Oreo crumble as the finishing touch. It doesn't taste as heavy as I thought it might and I would put this one in the "yes" column for sure, especially if you fashion yourself a cookies and cream fan.
Oreo Matcha Latte
While matcha can be divisive among coffee fanatics, I love it and always will but not all matcha is the same. Give me that green frothy matcha any day of the week. It's always interesting to imagine what certain flavors will add or take away from a matcha beverage, so I was pumped to check out the Oreo focused one from Dunkin'. Oreo has a long history of innovative products and collaborations. At first glance, the green of the matcha is a little bit too light, likely from the amount of milk added. The traditional matcha taste is sadly dulled by the heavy-handed dairy pour and that ruins the whole experience matcha provides.
This new beverage on the Oreo-inspired menu is outfitted with two servings of matcha powder, two shots of vanilla, (way too much) milk, marshmallow cold foam, and Oreo crumble. The top part is good and it's not excessively sweet, but the rest needs some adjustments. If I ordered it again I would ask for much less milk to let the matcha shine. Made the way it is, this matcha would be a hard "no" for me even though I thoroughly enjoyed the marshmallow cold foam. I just can't quit it. I fear that the sweet and creamy cold foam is going to be part of my personality now.
Oreo Coolatta
I have a confession. The Oreo Coolatta is the first Dunkin' Coolatta I have ever had in my entire life. I thought I would hate it, but it is delicious. If you aren't a coffee person and prefer a milkshake vibe instead of a coffee or latte, this Coolatta is it. The cookies and cream flavor is impeccable. It's a spotless performance. Dunkin' really brought the Oreo essence home with this one and you can taste and see it. The Oreo Coolatta is sweeter than the other new additions to the Dunkin' menu, but not obnoxiously sweet.
There is no shortage of Oreo bits either. Floating around in the Dunkin' cup, there are tiny pieces of cookie at every turn. Seriously, no matter what angle you turn the cup, there is an abundance of Oreo dust. The Oreo Coolatta comes with two pumps of vanilla bean syrup, milk, and two servings of Oreo crumble swirled throughout the frozen beverage. When my kids find out about this one, it's over for me and my wallet. If you don't go to Dunkin' for the coffee, the Oreo Coolatta is a great option to jump on the cookies and cream bandwagon during your next run.
Oreo Triple Mocha Coffee Chiller
Sticking with Dunkin's frozen beverage options, the popular chain now offers an Oreo Triple Mocha Coffee Chiller. The icy drink comes with two pumps of coffee syrup, two mocha swirl, one cream, whipped cream, and mocha drizzle. This one is a super hard "no." First of all, it's by far the sweetest of the new Oreo line and that's not a good thing. Between that and the especially strong lingering coffee notes, this chiller is a bust. If it's a cold coffee drink you crave, skip the Oreo Triple Mocha Chiller and grab the Oreo Cloud Latte instead.
The chiller is far too aggressive with the sugar and now that marshmallow cold foam exists, the whipped cream is underwhelming and just doesn't do it. I know there are people who swear by whipped cream in their iced coffee, but it is blah. I would suggest swapping the topping with cold foam instead, but I think that would make it dangerously sweet and nobody needs that level of sugar in their lives. Also it tastes absolutely nothing like cookies and cream. If you handed it to me and asked me what flavor it is, I would just say it's sugar flavored. If I was an Oreo, I would be highly offended by this cavity inducing imposter.
Oreo Caramel Creme Coffee Chiller
I was prepared to hate this chiller as much as the Oreo Triple Mocha version. I can't say I loathed it, but I also didn't come close to loving it and would not order it again. One positive is that the Oreo Caramel Creme Coffee Chiller is much less sweet than the other one. It's still sweet, but I didn't feel as attacked when I took that first sip. The consistency is exactly the same as the mocha chiller and there is a more distinct cookies and cream vibe but it's more subtle than the other Oreo drinks now available at Dunkin'.
If I am going to order a frozen drink at Dunkin', it's definitely going to be the Oreo Coolatta over either of the Oreo Chillers. They just don't measure up and I'm not a fan. The Oreo Caramel Creme Coffee Chiller, aside from having way too many words for an order, comes with two pumps of coffee syrup, two cookie swirl, two servings of Oreo crumble, one cream, whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and Oreo crumbles on top. It's honestly a lot for one little cup and it tastes that way too. Even though this chiller delivered more on the Oreo promise, it's still not enjoyable. I have no idea where the caramel comes in either. There's not a single hint of it so I don't know if it got opening day jitters and bowed out or it got lost in translation.
Which Dunkin' Oreo drinks get the green light?
Speciality coffees in general come with their own standards and they don't always succeed. Of all the new Oreo drinks from Dunkin', there are only two I would order again and even recommend. The other three are on the naughty list and I wouldn't wish them on anyone. The Oreo Cloud Latte and the Oreo Coolatta are both winners. They met the cookies and cream expectations and introduced me to the sheer delight of marshmallow cold foam. That foam is really the star of the Oreo show if you ask me. If you like more indulgent beverages, go full speed ahead and grab either one for a great Oreo experience from Dunkin'. The Oreo Matcha Latte and the Oreo Coffee Chillers don't deserve your money or time.
Pricing and availability
The new line of Oreo infused drinks is out April 29 and the prices are as follows for the small size: Oreo Cloud Latte comes in at $5.29, the Oreo Matcha Latte at $5.59, the Oreo Coolatta at $4.69, the Oreo Caramel Creme Coffee Chiller at $5.09, and the Oreo Triple Mocha Coffee Chiller is $4.69. Prices may vary depending on your Dunkin' location.