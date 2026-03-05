Review: Dunkin's New Spring Banana Drinks Are Full Of Brown Spots

If you are always running on Dunkin' and have a special place in your heart for all of the banana flavored things, you are going to be stoked. Dunkin' recently unveiled its spring collection of drinks, and all of them are heavy on the banana. Some heavier than others, but I'll dig into that later. Coffee has been transformed over the years with creative inclusions like flavored cold foams, flavored syrups, and even protein. There are a bazillion ways to have a cup of coffee these days, and new seasons bring new varieties.

Dunkin' introduced a line of new drinks for spring which all include banana. Some have banana syrup and others have banana cold foam. There are espresso drinks, matcha, and even a frozen option on the new spring squad. The banana essence is what ties them all together. Combining banana flavor with coffee is not totally new, as banana bread lovers have essentially made a huge mark on coffee. There's a reason why banana bread is a beloved and easily customizable dessert, and it just happens to pair well with coffee flavors.

While I have spotted banana bread lattes on menus in many coffee shops, I haven't seen an entire collection of banana flavored coffee drinks like Dunkin' just launched. I grabbed five of the new beverages and am going to give you the scoop about each and every one.