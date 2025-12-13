Turn Coffee Creamer Into Barista-Style Cold Foam In Minutes

Cold foam brought more than a velvety touch to iced lattes when it arrived on the coffee scene. It reopened a world of coffee toppings to everyone who skipped the whip for a lighter drink. Most often made with whipped nonfat milk instead of heavy cream, cold foam generally has about half the fat and as little as zero of the sugar in whipped cream. As it's gained popularity, of course, ingredients have changed. Starbucks introduced brown sugar-flavored cold foam in May and you can buy cold foam in flavors like caramel and vanilla, too. There are even dairy-free alternatives you can whip up almost instantly. Luckily, you can also make cold foam at home using a few different methods — and one of the easiest ways to make barista-style cold foam is using the coffee creamer that's probably already in your fridge.

Matt Woodburn-Simmonds is the founder of Home Coffee Expert. Speaking exclusively with The Takeout, he explained that the process of converting coffee creamer to cold foam isn't that complicated; you just need the right tools and 30 to 60 seconds of frothing time to work some barista-style magic. "You can easily create barista-style cold foam by using an immersion blender or a handheld milk frother to aerate your creamer into a fluffy foam and then add to your coffee," he said. "You can also use a French press to do this, adding the creamer to the empty French press, then rapidly moving the plunger up and down through the creamer to create the foam."