How Nutritious Is Dunkin's Iced Coffee? Here Are The Facts

An iced coffee from Dunkin' is a treat that sets the mood for the rest of the day; it's creamy, sweet, and completely customizable. Recently, federal health officials have been questioning the safety of what's in that cup. In early March, United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took on major coffee chains including Dunkin' and Starbucks by demanding they reveal safety data on ingredients — including the health impacts of high sugar content. The Hill quoted the HHS Secretary's announcement, saying, "We're going to ask Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, 'Show us the safety data that show that it's OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it.'"

Kennedy was referring to one of Dunkin's frozen coffees, which do have sugar contents that almost universally reach over 100 grams even in medium. Take the Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee, for example, which contains 132 grams of sugar in a medium, 860 calories, 138 grams of carbs, and 30 grams of fat. Not every cold coffee from the chain contains that much. If you want less, look toward the iced coffees instead of the frozen drinks.

A glance at Dunkin's nutrition factsheet shows its more decadent iced coffees max out at around 40 grams of sugar, 260 calories, 40 grams of carbs, and 9 grams of fat for a medium. Iced lattes and macchiatos have even higher levels of those nutritional values, with many sugar counts that climb up to 60 grams and calorie counts that can go over 500.