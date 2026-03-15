How Nutritious Is Dunkin's Iced Coffee? Here Are The Facts
An iced coffee from Dunkin' is a treat that sets the mood for the rest of the day; it's creamy, sweet, and completely customizable. Recently, federal health officials have been questioning the safety of what's in that cup. In early March, United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took on major coffee chains including Dunkin' and Starbucks by demanding they reveal safety data on ingredients — including the health impacts of high sugar content. The Hill quoted the HHS Secretary's announcement, saying, "We're going to ask Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, 'Show us the safety data that show that it's OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it.'"
Kennedy was referring to one of Dunkin's frozen coffees, which do have sugar contents that almost universally reach over 100 grams even in medium. Take the Caramel Creme Frozen Coffee, for example, which contains 132 grams of sugar in a medium, 860 calories, 138 grams of carbs, and 30 grams of fat. Not every cold coffee from the chain contains that much. If you want less, look toward the iced coffees instead of the frozen drinks.
A glance at Dunkin's nutrition factsheet shows its more decadent iced coffees max out at around 40 grams of sugar, 260 calories, 40 grams of carbs, and 9 grams of fat for a medium. Iced lattes and macchiatos have even higher levels of those nutritional values, with many sugar counts that climb up to 60 grams and calorie counts that can go over 500.
These Dunkin' drinks have higher sugar counts than the rest of the menu
Dunkin's most sugary iced drink is the Caramel Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, with 49 grams of sugar in the medium size and 67 in the large — way more than the American Heart Association daily sugar intake recommendation of 25 grams for women and 35 grams for men. Seasonal drinks are often more calorie and sugar dense (like Dunkin's 2026 spring banana drinks). Remember the Candy Bar Signature Latte of 2025? A medium version of that iced autumn seasonal drink had 440 calories and 58 grams of sugar. Another seasonal sensation in 2025 was Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher, and a medium version of that drink had 280 calories and 41 grams of sugar.
DIY iced coffee drinks can also be high in fat, calories, and sugar — especially if you choose higher sugar flavoring options. Of course, it's harder to nail down nutrition facts on a drink you build yourself, but you can get a general idea of what you're drinking when you consider how much sugar is in each of the flavorings you add to that cup. Dunkin' offers two ways to jazz up your drink: sugar-free, zero calorie flavor shots and the more decadent flavor swirls. Each pump of flavor swirl adds around 160 calories to your drink and about 36 grams of sugar. Some fan-favorite DIY combos (like the caramel, coconut, toasted white chocolate blend) use more than one pump of swirl flavoring and can quickly rack up the sugar content to over 100 grams if you're not paying attention.