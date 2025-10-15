Review: Dunkin's Candy Bar Signature Lattes Are More Treat Than Trick

The fall season lasts a mere three calendar months, but the season's longevity is largely dictated by the menus of restaurants, fast food spots, and the ubiquitous coffee chains that dot the American landscape. Toward the end of fall menu season, a Halloween menu tends to pop up in October to scare up some fresh business. Burger King got creative this year with fun-shaped Vampire Nuggets and McDonald's dropped new Boo Buckets, while rival Wendy's is toying around again with the return of the Frosty Frights Kids' Meal. Dunkin' has really gotten into the spirit of the season over the last decade, and in 2025, it is looking to deliver more treats than tricks. The newest item whipped up in Dunkin's imaginative kitchen isn't leaning on pumpkins, bats, ghosts, or other ghoulish things that go bump in the night. The focus here is on the sweet stuff. That's right: This year, Halloween candy is featured in the chain's Candy Bar Signature Latte.

By its name alone, the Candy Bar Signature Latte sounds tailor-made to get us all in the mood for October 31. The real question is: Is this candy beverage dandy, or is it a bad sugar rush omen for the holiday ahead? I went to my nearest Dunkin' and took these lattes out for a spin. I literally took candy from a stranger — keep reading to learn whether that was a wise decision.