What Really Is Specialty Coffee?

Thirty years ago, a good cup of coffee was one that didn't taste burnt. The café renaissance has thankfully left us with a more refined palette for this drink, and also opened up the market for specialty coffee. But what exactly does this label mean? The Takeout spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, coffee expert and founder of Home Coffee Expert, to explain this sought-after product.

"Generally, [specialty coffee] is a coffee that has flavor and aroma characteristics that clearly separate it as superior to the average coffee," says Woodburn-Simmonds. Although taste is subjective, this label is earned through an intense evaluation. "There is a strict tasting process called 'cupping,' where certified Q graders will give a coffee a score out of 100, with over 80 required for it to be considered 'specialty,'" he explains.

He adds that graders take into account multiple factors: the quality of the beans before they're roasted; characteristics like aroma, intensity, and acidity; how good the coffee tastes; and the processes used to grow and harvest it. "All of this is then put into the 'combined form' to try and give a single page overview of the coffee as graded," states Woodburn-Simmonds. Of course, if any defects are noted in the coffee during evaluation, it will lose points. Some people claim that the "specialty" coffee label is just a marketing ploy, but this rigorous evaluation underscores the fact that coffee with that title is actually worth the premium price.