A Simple Water Mistake Can Seriously Ruin Your Pour Over Coffee

The price of a cup of joe at coffee shops keeps rising, and many cheaper, fast food coffees have a ridiculous amount of sugar. As a response, more and more people are looking for ways to make great quality coffee at home. The problem is that even if you buy all the gadgets and invest in good brands of beans, you might still be taking small missteps that keep your home-brewed coffee at an amateur level. There are several pour over coffee mistakes that enthusiasts make, and one of the most common ones has to do with water temperature.

Many people boil water in a kettle and then pour it over their ground coffee. However, experts agree that water shouldn't be boiling, as this temperature is too high and can cause the grounds to be slightly burned. Using boiling water can result in an overly bitter taste that'll tempt you to spend your money at a coffee shop instead.

So, what can you do? The best strategy is to use a temperature-controlled device, like this electric kettle from Hiyakoi. A product like this will easily let you set the exact temperature that you want, which for pour over coffee should be between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, you can turn off the water as soon as it boils and then let it cool for about 30 seconds. You can also transfer the hot water into a cup and use a kitchen thermometer to see if the temperature is right.